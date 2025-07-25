SisterSong to Host Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week Championing Fertility Justice for Black Communities 

A week dedicated to raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and advocating for the human rights of Black communities facing fertility challenges or seeking to build families.

During Black (in) Fertility Awareness week, SisterSong will host a series of virtual and in-person events bringing together national leaders in Reproductive Justice, clinicians, advocates, storytellers and Black community members for thought-provoking discussions aimed at expanding access to family-building options and advancing true Reproductive Justice for all. Highlights include an immersive fertility clinic tour, a two-day Fertility Justice and Family Building Convening, and a giveaway of $50,000 of IVF services.

Infertility is more than a medical condition—it’s a human rights issue. The ability to create a family is a fundamental right that should be accessible to all. Yet Black communities and couples often face systemic barriers such as restrictive policies and health care bias that make it difficult to access fertility treatments. Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week seeks to create a world where Black families can smoothly navigate infertility challenges.

Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week is made possible by dedicated partners and the 2025 Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week Planning Committee, which includes Leah Jones and Dr. Noelle Spencer of SisterSong, Tamara Hunter of Womb Wisdom Wellness, Drs. Lasha Clarke and Isabel Morgan of Morehouse School of Medicine’s Center for Maternal Health Equity, Dr. Camille Hamond of the Cade Foundation, Dr. Karenne Fru of Muna Fertility, Sasha Ottey of PCOS Challenge, Jorie Dugan of the Center for Reproductive Rights, and Teonna Woolford of Sickle Cell Red.

SisterSong: Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective is a Southern-based, national membership organization; our purpose is to build an effective network of individuals and organizations to improve institutional policies and systems that impact the reproductive lives of marginalized communities. Twitter. Instagram. Facebook.

Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week Events

VIRTUAL: (in)Fertility and Family Building Resources Virtual Conversation (Register here)

WHEN: Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 pm EST

Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 pm EST WHERE: Virtual via Zoom – link to join

Virtual via Zoom – link to join WHAT: This engaging virtual conversation will connect participants with essential fertility and family-building resources designed to ease the financial and logistical challenges of growing a family. Dr. Camille Hammond will spotlight the work of the Cade Foundation and share information about a range of supportive resources — including grants, loans, financing options, and discount programs — available to individuals and families navigating fertility care. Participants will be invited to continue the conversation in person at the clinic on Wednesday, fostering deeper community connection and access to care.

IN-PERSON: Muna Fertility Clinic Tour: An Immersive, Educational Experience (Register here)

WHEN: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 1:00–3:00 pm EST

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 1:00–3:00 pm EST WHERE: Muna Fertility Clinic, 5887 Glenridge Dr Suite 300, Sandy Springs, GA

Muna Fertility Clinic, 5887 Glenridge Dr Suite 300, Sandy Springs, GA WHAT: This curated clinic tour offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the full fertility care experience, designed to inform, empower, and inspire confidence in those navigating or supporting the fertility journey. Led by Muna Fertility founder and owner, Dr. Karenne Fru, attendees will follow a guided route through each stage of the patient journey, from the initial consultation to key procedures like ultrasounds and HSGs, with live demonstrations to help demystify the experience. Special attention is given to inclusive care practices, including a visit to the thoughtfully designed “Gentleman’s Room” — a private, calming space that honors the dignity and emotional well-being of male partners participating in fertility care.

IN-PERSON: Fertility Justice & Family Building Convening (Register here)

WHEN: Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 8:30 am–6:00 pm EST & Friday, August 1, 2025 | 8:30 am–5:00 pm EST

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 8:30 am–6:00 pm EST & Friday, August 1, 2025 | 8:30 am–5:00 pm EST WHERE: The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA WHAT: SisterSong’s 2nd Annual Black (in)Fertility Awareness Week’s first Fertility Justice and Family Building Convening for a powerful two days of education, advocacy, and community dedicated to centering Black voices, experiences, and leadership in fertility justice and family building. (See key sessions below)

The Global Mandate for Fertility Justice, Rights and Health Access WHEN: Thursday, July 31 | 10:30 am -11:30 am EST WHERE: The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA WHAT: Led by Inas-Khalidah Mahdi of Nzingha Maternal Health Rights and Research, Rose Aka-James and Alexis Amankwanor, Co-Founders of REPRA Health, Nia Mitchell – Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and Dr. Lasha Clarke – Research Director at the Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine. The Global Black (in)Fertility Agenda (GBIA), launched in 2024 by SisterSong and global partners, aims to center Black reproductive health and address systemic inequities and stigmas affecting Black communities’ access to fertility care. While infertility affects millions globally, Black communities are often excluded from research and policy. GBIA promotes collaboration, knowledge exchange, and culturally grounded research to dismantle barriers to family building for Black individuals worldwide.



The Legislative Advocacy & Bill Overview: Fertility Justice Now Campaign WHEN: Thursday, July 31 | 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm EST WHERE: The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA WHAT: Led by Jorie Dugan, Israel Cook from the Center for Reproductive Rights, Leah Jones of SisterSong, and Agbo Ikor of SPARK Reproductive Justice NOW. This session at the Fertility Justice & Family Building Convening highlights the urgent need for equitable access to fertility care, a key part of reproductive healthcare. Despite its importance, disparities remain due to structural barriers like lack of insurance, cultural incompetence, provider bias, stigma, and restrictive laws. These issues mainly affect Black, brown, Indigenous, immigrant, disabled, low-income, queer, and trans communities. The session will showcase the National Fertility Justice NOW campaign, focused on removing these barriers through legislation and policy advocacy, fostering a vital discussion on reproductive justice and legislative action.



Queering Fertility WHEN: Friday, August 1 | 10:00 am – 11:30 am EST WHERE: The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA WHAT: This session at the Fertility Justice & Family Building Convening focuses on expanding discussions about fertility care. At the same time, services like IVF are vital for many LGBTQ+ people; mainstream talks on infertility often center on heterosexual, cisgender couples, overlooking diverse experiences and needs. The session aims to queer the fertility conversation, highlight LGBTQ+ voices, and envision inclusive, affirming fertility care.



Beyond the Womb: Infertility, Menopause, and the Full Arc of Reproductive Justice, Black Girl’s Guide to Surviving Menopause WHEN: Friday, August 1 | 1:15 pm – 3:15 pm EST WHERE: The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA WHAT: Led by Black Girl’s Guide to Surviving Menopause’s Omisade Burney-Scott and Courtney Reid-Eaton for this conversation. This two-hour, in-person session, facilitated by The Black Girl’s Guide to Surviving Menopause, explores infertility and menopause as essential, yet often erased, parts of the reproductive justice continuum. Grounded in the lived experiences of Black women, genderqueer, and nonbinary people, this session invites participants to hold space for the throughline journey from menarche to menopause, exploring reproductive disruption and transformation: infertility, loss, menopause, and the grief that often goes unnamed.



