PRESS ROOM: Black Church and Black Press Unite to Empower Black America

Nashville, TN — July 25, 2025: In a historic announcement, a coalition of leading Black faith organizations and the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) unveiled a strategic partnership and plan to confront systemic disparities impacting African American communities nationwide.

Dr. Boise Kimber, President of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.; Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pre- siding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC); Dr. Samuel Tolbert, President of the National Baptist Convention of America; and Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., veteran civil rights leader and President of the NNPA, are leading this collaboration between the Black church and Black Media.

“There is strength in unity. There is power in our collective voice. There is hope in our actions,” said Dr. Boise Kimber.

For generations, African American communities have endured deep-rooted inequities in healthcare, education, criminal justice, economic opportunity, and access to capital. These challenges are not new. The coalition intends to put an end to fragmented responses and speak with one clear, concise and consolidated voice.

The Black Church and Black Media, two institutions that have long anchored and uplifted Black America, are now coming together with renewed focus and purpose.

This partnership is grounded in shared values, spiritual conviction, cultural empowerment, and an unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and progress.

The coalition will focus on five core initiatives:

Shaping a unified national narrative that challenges harmful stereotypes and amplifies stories of Black resilience, excellence, and innovation

Mobilizing faith-based and media networks to address community disparities through solutions-focused advocacy and outreach

Holding corporate America accountable by demanding responsible reinvestment in Black communities through sustainable partnerships, economic equity, and community-led development

Empowering the next generation by reclaiming our narratives and creating new pathways for education, leadership, and entrepreneurship

Holding elected officials accountable by spotlighting those whose policies do not align with the interests of the Black community. To earn our votes, they must heed our voices.

“This is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a strategic and spiritual alignment.” When the Black Church and Black Media speak as one, we can ignite a movement. When we organize as one, we can shift the narrative. When we act as one, we cannot be ignored or denied,” the coalition stated.

The coalition invites all stakeholders, faith leaders, media professionals, community organizers, educators, business leaders, and concerned citizens to join this movement for unity, justice, and progress.

Coalition Leaders,



Dr. Boise Kimber, President

National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.



J. Drew Sheard, Presiding Bishop

Church of God in Christ



Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, President

National Baptist Convention of America

Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. President and CEO

National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)

Civil Rights Leader and Publisher