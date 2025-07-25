Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin Endorses Aaron Johnson for City Council at Packed South Fulton Rally

A capacity crowd of nearly 100 supporters packed into the Enon Ranch Thursday evening for a major rally and fundraiser in support of Aaron Johnson, candidate for the District 2 seat on the South Fulton City Council. The event was highlighted by the powerful endorsement of former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, who praised Johnson as the right leader for a city still in its formative years.

“Aaron Johnson is ready to lead,” Franklin said in her remarks. “He listens, he has integrity, and he works hard. I trust him.”

Franklin , the first woman mayor of Atlanta and the first Black woman elected mayor of a major Southern city, emphasized that her support is based on more than 20 years of collaboration with Johnson to improve metro Atlanta. She pointed to the challenges facing the young city of South Fulton and stressed the importance of thoughtful, experienced leadership at this critical juncture.

Johnson, who currently serves as chief of staff to Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman, thanked Franklin for her trust and the community for its overwhelming support.

“To have Shirley Franklin stand with us means everything,” said Johnson. “She has always represented thoughtful, progressive leadership, and I am honored by her confidence in my ability to do the same for South Fulton. Thursday night’s turnout was not just a show of support for our campaign—it was a declaration that South Fulton is ready to move forward together.”

Franklin, who lives near South Fulton’s city limits, recognizes the unique challenges still facing the city only eight years after its incorporation. As one of Georgia’s youngest municipalities, South Fulton continues to navigate the growing pains of local governance, infrastructure, and service delivery. Franklin believes Aaron Johnson—currently the chief of staff to Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman—is exactly the kind of experienced, steady hand needed on the South Fulton City Council to help guide the city through this critical phase of its development.