‘Dirty Black Monkey’: White Woman Launches Racist Tirade At Grocery Store

A white woman was kicked out of a San Francisco grocery store after she launched a racist tirade against Black employees and customers.

Video of the incident shows the woman being escorted out of a Safeway grocery store in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood after she had verbally abused several people. The woman continued her racist rant in the store’s parking lot, which was caught on now-viral video shared on Instagram.

“You’re an uneducated dirty monkey,” the woman yelled. “Dirty black monkey. Dirty black monkey. You ugly, ugly, dirty black monkey.”

The woman also attacked the man recording the incident, saying, “Ugly, ugly, rapist, dirty, delusional pig… just forcing people… nasty black pig.”

The man asked the woman if her comments made her “feel good,” to which she responded to another bystander passing by, “Nasty Mexican pig… ugly shit.”

As she approached her yellow Volkswagen, the woman said, “Are you going to watch it later? You’re going to enjoy it like a masochist… you want to see this person calling me bad names, right?”

The video ended with a white security guard arriving at the scene. The guard asked bystanders to call the police, but it’s unclear if charges were filed against the woman.

