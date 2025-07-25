Black Grandmother Stops Passenger From Rushing Cockpit During Flight: Video

Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

A Black Army veteran is being hailed as a hero after she stopped a fellow passenger from storming the cockpit mid-flight during a flight.

According to the Arizona Republic, Nicole Pruitt was traveling on a Delta Airlines flightfrom Atlanta to Tuscon, Arizona to visit her son and grandchild when a female passenger became aggressive and tried to force her way to the front of the plane.

“This chick came all the way from the back,” Pruitt recalled in a TikTok video posted by her son, Tyrique Perry. “She said she didn’t want to be on the plane anymore.”

Pruitt said the passenger was pushing flight attendants as she moved toward the cockpit, saying “I have a feeling and God told me to do it.”

“I put my earphones in the seat pocket and told the person next to me, ‘Excuse me, I’m going to beat her a** right now,’” Pruitt said.

Y’all been asking for Mama Nicky and her side of the story, and I promise you—she’s animated as hell. That’s my mama. This right here is what really happened… in her own words. Well, a sneak peek at least. We’ll be dropping the full interview real soon. A lot of y’all have been reaching out saying you want to send flowers, take her to dinner, donate, all that. So we created a GoFundMe for anyone who genuinely wants to show love and appreciation. She doesn’t need anything—but she said she’s open to receiving the support because she knows it’s coming from the heart. And that means everything. Link’s in my bio. You might have to copy and paste it. Thank y’all for the love. We feel it. Truly. ❤️💙 #fyp#delta #flight #emergencylanding

Video of the incident shows the woman restrained on the floor of the plane as Pruitt stood beside her. The flight was reportedly diverted back to Atlanta, where law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene.

Delta confirmed the incident, praising the “actions of our crew and customers for de-escalating this situation.” Perry hailed his mom as a “savior queen,” adding, “Big shout-out to my mom for preventing a potential tragedy.”

It’s unclear whether the disruptive passenger was arrested following the incident.

