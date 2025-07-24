Whites-Only Group Builds Private Community In Arkansas, Eyes Expansion

Photo: Moment RF

A white nationalist group in Arkansas has created a private, whites-only community and is planning to expand across the U.S, per The Root.

Founded in 2023, Return to the Land (RTTL), says it’s a “private membership association for individuals and families with traditional views and European ancestry.” The group created a 160-acre community in the Ozarks that excludes Black people, Jews, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and anyone of mixed race.

Interested parties who seek to apply for the group must pass a vetting process that includes a video call to verify their ethnic background. Only white Americans are accepted.

RTTL co-founder Eric Orwoll said the group was established in Arkansas due to the state’s affordability, natural resources, and “predominantly white” population. RTTL has expanded to hundreds of members globally and is planning to build private communities in cities like Springfield, Ohio, as well as areas in the Deep South, Appalachia, and the Midwest, including Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois.

“We want to ensure that White Americans who value their ancestry can live among like-minded people,” Orwoll said. When asked if the group was reintroducing segregation, Orwell responded, “Well, I mean, you don’t let everyone into your home.”

RTTL maintains that its actions are legal, citing “tens of thousands of dollars in legal research.”

