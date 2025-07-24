Shirley Franklin to announce historic endorsement in South Fulton municipal race Thursday evening

Former Mayor Shirley Franklin will formally endorse Aaron Johnson for South Fulton City Council during a special rally of support this Thursday, July 24 at 6 p.m. at Enon Ranch, located in South Fulton.

Franklin, the first woman to serve as mayor of Atlanta and the first Black woman elected mayor of a major Southern city, released the following statement ahead of the event:

“I am proud to stand with Aaron Johnson in his campaign for South Fulton City Council. Aaron is a thoughtful, values‑driven leader who has consistently demonstrated his deep commitment to public service, neighborhood empowerment, and community advancement. Over the past 20 years, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Aaron on initiatives that have improved the entire metro Atlanta region—from health and education to government, the environment, and transportation. His steady leadership, tireless work ethic, and deep roots in the community make him uniquely qualified to serve.”

“That’s why I’m inviting friends, neighbors, and community stakeholders to join me this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Enon Ranch in South Fulton for a special rally in support of Aaron Johnson. Together, we will lift our voices for a candidate who not only talks the talk—but walks it every day. South Fulton’s future is brighter with Aaron Johnson at the table, and I look forward to helping him cross the finish line.”

Franklin, who lives near South Fulton’s city limits, recognizes the unique challenges still facing the city only eight years after its incorporation. As one of Georgia’s youngest municipalities, South Fulton continues to navigate the growing pains of local governance, infrastructure, and service delivery. Franklin believes Aaron Johnson—currently the chief of staff to Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman—is exactly the kind of experienced, steady hand needed on the South Fulton City Council to help guide the city through this critical phase of its development.

The public and media are invited to attend. Interview opportunities with Mayor Franklin and Aaron Johnson will be available following the program.

WHAT: Rally and Endorsement Announcement for Aaron Johnson

WHO: Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Aaron Johnson, supporters and local leaders

WHEN: Thursday, July 24, 2025, 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Enon Ranch, 3502 Enon Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

About Post Author