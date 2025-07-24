Polo Ralph Lauren Celebrates HBCU Culture With New Oak Bluffs Collection

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren is honoring HBCU legacy and the Oak Bluffs community of Martha’s Vineyard in its latest collection and campaign.

According to Essence, the luxury apparel brand has extended its partnership with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, incorporating HBCU collegiate style in its latest Oak Bluffs collection.

The limited-edition collection pays homage to the Oak Bluffs community in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which has long served as a coastal haven for Black people. The Oak Bluffs collection was conceptualized and designed by Morehouse and Spelman alumni at Ralph Lauren.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream,” Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement. “Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions, and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for – a place where you can be free, uncontrived, joyful, and truly at home.”

The collection is launching on Thursday (July 24) along with a full-length documentary called “A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs.” A special screening and panel discussion will also be held at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 8.

The Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection is available for consumers through the Ralph Lauren website, in Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores, and select Ralph Lauren stores while quantities last.