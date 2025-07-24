IMAX Brings Back Prince’s Genius in ‘Sign O’ The Times’

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

Prince is back—this time in a format as epic as the artist himself.

For one night only, fans can relive Sign O’ The Times in stunning IMAX. On August 28, AMC theaters across the country will host opening night screenings of the iconic 1987 concert film, and attendees will receive a collectible, concert-style ticket. The film’s official IMAX release begins globally on August 29, but early access showings are reserved for those ready to celebrate the Purple One in his full glory. Directed by Prince and originally released in 1987, Sign O’ The Times captures the artist at the height of his creative power—blending jaw-dropping live performances with cinematic storytelling. Thanks to IMAX’s proprietary remastering process, the film has been transformed with precision surround sound, crystal-clear visuals, and immersive theater geometry that puts fans in the middle of the magic.

The re-release features some of Prince’s most unforgettable tracks: the sultry “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” the fiery duet “U Got The Look” with Sheena Easton, and the anthemic title track “Sign O’ The Times,” which speaks to the social and political chaos of its era—lyrics that still resonate today. Prince’s stagecraft, musicianship, and style shine through in every frame. With longtime collaborator Sheila E. and a full band of elite talent, the concert film isn’t just a time capsule—it’s a masterclass in performance and artistry.

Born in Minneapolis on June 7, 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson was a musical prodigy whose work shattered boundaries. After teaching himself to play piano, drums, bass, and guitar as a child, Prince recorded his debut album For You at the age of 20—producing, composing, and performing nearly every part himself. What followed was a run of genre-bending albums from 1980 to 1988 that made Prince a global force. 1999, Purple Rain, Parade, and Sign O’ The Times pushed the limits of pop, funk, soul, rock, and everything in between. His 1984 film Purple Rain became a cultural phenomenon, and in 1987, Prince opened his own creative headquarters: Paisley Park Studios. Prince’s legacy is about more than hits and headlines. He fought publicly for artists’ rights, famously protesting Warner Bros. by changing his name to an unpronounceable symbol. He demanded ownership of his masters—and ultimately won. He also used his platform to address racism, injustice, and freedom in songs like “Dreamer,” “Baltimore,” and “Colonized Mind.”

His 2007 Super Bowl halftime performance—delivered in a downpour—remains the most acclaimed in NFL history. Until his death on April 21, 2016, Prince continued mentoring young musicians, releasing new music, and delivering unforgettable performances. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar for Purple Rain, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. In recent years, he received a posthumous doctorate from the University of Minnesota and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Now, with the re-release of Sign O’ The Times in IMAX, a new generation can witness the brilliance, the boldness, and the beauty of Prince in full scope.

For fans who lived it the first time, and for those who never got the chance—this is not just a movie. It’s a reminder of the awe-inspiring greatness of Prince.