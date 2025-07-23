This Week In Black History July 23-29, 2025

JULY 23

1900—The first Pan African confer­ence took place in London, England. Blacks from throughout the world gath­ered to plot strategies for bringing about rights for all people of African ancestry, independence from colonialism for Af­rican countries and international Black unity. This “conference” was the pre­cursor of all the subsequent Pan African “Congresses.” Among the most prom­inent names present in 1900 were Afri­can-American activist and intellectual W.E.B. DuBois and West Indian lawyer H. Sylvester Williams.

1948—The Progressive Party Con­vention begins in Philadelphia. The con­vention nominates Henry Wallace for president and he makes the strongest showing of virtually any third-party can­didate in American history. More than 150 Blacks were at the convention and dozens ran for office on the Progressive Party ticket. They were attracted by the party’s call for an end to segregation, full voting rights for Blacks and univer­sal government sponsored health insur­ance. The party was populated mainly by liberals and leftists. Wallace’s candidacy was even endorsed by the then rela­tively strong American Communist Par­ty. The party came under vicious attack during the anti-Communist hysteria of the 1950s. But positions taken by the Progressive Party forced the Democratic Party to adopt meaningful changes in or­der to hold onto the Black vote.

1984—The first Black Miss America Vanessa Williams is forced to give up her crown as a result of the discovery of some sexually explicit photographs. She was replaced by the first runner-up (an­other African-American) Suzette Charles. Williams bounced back, however, and became a successful singer and actress.

JULY 24

1651—Anthony (or Antonio) Johnson, a free Black man who had purchased freedom for himself and his wife, is awarded 250 acres of land in North Hampton, Va. Johnson was among the first group of 20 Black indentured ser­vants brought to America in 1619. Inden­tured servitude was a form of slavery which allowed the person to either work for or purchase his freedom. After be­coming free, Johnson became the first wealthy Black person in America. He even purchased five indentured ser­vants of his own. He probably picked up the name “Johnson” from his original owner but in official records from the period he is simply referred to as “Anto­nio the Negro.”

1802—Famed French writer Alexan­der Dumas is born. He was the product of a French general and a light-com­plexioned Black Haitian woman. Du­mas would go on to become one of the world’s greatest and most prolific writers. He is best known for his clas­sics such as “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo.” His Blackness caused him some problems in French society, but by and large his fame and the money from his books enabled him to live an extravagant life­style.

1904—This is the day it is believed that actor Ira Aldridge was born in Africa. He would come to America, learn English and German, and develop into one of the world’s most accomplished Shake­spearean actors. He played the role of the Moor Othello on many occasions.

JULY 25

1916—The Black inventor of America’s first gas mask, Garrett T. Morgan, made national headlines on this day when he and a team of volunteers used his in­vention to rescue 32 workers trapped in a gas-filled tunnel 250 feet under Lake Erie. Morgan called his device “the Mor­gan safety hood and smoke protector.” But it has become known simply as the gas mask. Morgan also invented Amer­ica’s first traffic light. He was born in 1877, did most of his inventing in Cleve­land, Ohio, and died in 1963.

In this 1950’s photo released by the National Archives, men included in a syphilis study pose for a photo in Tuskegee, Ala. For 40 years starting in 1932, medical workers in the segregated South withheld treatment for unsuspecting men infected with a sexually transmitted disease simply so doctors could track the ravages of the horrid illness and dissect their bodies afterward. It was finally exposed in 1972. (National Archives via AP)

1972—Faced with possible exposure by the media, the federal government (specifically the U.S. Public Health Ser­vice) finally acknowledges its involve­ment in the horrific and immoral Tus­kegee Syphilis Experiment. During the experiment, 399 Black men (most­ly poor sharecroppers from Alabama) were led to believe they were being treated for syphilis while the doctors and nurses involved (some of them Afri­can-American) were actually fooling the men with fake medicines in order to dis­cover the long-term effects of syphilis on the human body. The “experiment” lasted from 1932 to the time it was ex­posed in 1972. Finally, on May 16, 1997, President Clinton issued an official apol­ogy to the eight surviving members of the experiment saying, “The United States government did something that was wrong—deeply, profoundly, morally wrong…and clearly racist.”

JULY 26

1847—President Joseph J. Roberts declares the West African nation of Li­beria an independent republic. The na­tion was primarily founded by former U.S. slaves returning to Africa. Roberts, himself, was born in Virginia. Three fac­tors were behind the founding of Libe­ria beginning around 1821. Free Blacks were coming under increasing discrimi­nation in America; pro-slavery forces felt the presence of free Blacks would en­courage rebellion within the slave pop­ulation; and friendly Whites (like those in the American Colonization Society— ACS) felt Blacks would never be treated fairly in America and should return to Af­rica. The ACS helped more than 13,000 Blacks return to Africa with most going to Liberia.

1926—The NAACP awards its pres­tigious Spingarn Medal to Carter G. Woodson for his work in Black History. Indeed, Woodson became known as the “Father of Black History.” The his­torian, author and journalist founded Negro History Week—the precursor to today’s Black History Month. Woodson felt knowing true Black history would be an inspiration to people of African an­cestry. He once wrote: “Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”

JULY 27

1919—The infamous Chicago Race Riot of 1919 begins. It would last for several days and require 6,000 Nation­al Guardsmen to put it down. The Chi­cago disturbance was the bloodiest of 25 race riots which took place in cities throughout the country. In fact, the sum­mer of 1919 became known as the “Red Summer” because of the wide spread number of racial conflicts. In Chicago, the rioting was started by White gangs harassing the large number of Blacks who had moved to the city for wartime jobs created by World War I. In addition to harassing and beating Blacks, the White gangs invented “drive-by shoot­ing” as they drove through Black neigh­borhoods firing rifles and pistols. Young Blacks formed mobs of their own and began retaliating. When it was all over 15 Whites and 23 Blacks were dead; more than 500 people had been injured and another 1,000 left homeless.

JULY 28

1868—The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified formally making former Black slaves citizens of the United States. Many scholars con­sider this the most important amend­ment to the Constitution. In addition to making Blacks citizens, it contains both the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause. These clauses have been used to guarantee a wide range of rights for all U.S. citizens. The 14th Amendment was passed, in part, to overturn the “Black Codes” being ad­opted in many Southern states after the Civil War. The Black Codes were an attempt to give Blacks official second class status in America by, among other things, limiting their rights to vote, sue a White person or testify in court.

1915—United States Marines begin the first American occupation of Hai­ti. The official justification was that dis­turbances on the predominantly Black island might allow Germany’s Adolph Hitler to infiltrate troops into the Ameri­cas. But the U.S. invasion was driven in large measure by a desire to put down a popular rebellion which threatened the rule of Haiti’s dictator and American business interests. More than 2,000 Haitians were killed in the early weeks of the occupation which did not end un­til August of 1934.

1917—The NAACP organizes an 8,000-person strong “silent march” down New York’s Fifth Avenue to protest lynching and other brutalities against African Americans. The marchers were particularly outraged by the July 2, 1917 massacre of Blacks in East St. Louis, Ill. President Woodrow Wilson (considered by many Blacks to be a racist) had just taken America into World War I under the theme of “Making the World Safe for Democracy.” Many of the marchers car­ried signs reading “Mr. President, why not make America safe for democracy?”

2009—Death of the flamboyant Rev. Ike is announced. At his height in the mid-1970s, Rev. Frederick J. Eikeren­koetter reached an estimated 2.5 mil­lion African Americans with his New York-based spiritual and financial bet­terment radio program. However, crit­ics often described him as a “hustler” and a “scoundrel” who exploited poor Blacks by selling “healings” and “prayer clothes.” He died in California but was born in Ridgeland, S.C.

JULY 29

1870—Pioneering boxer George Dixon is born in Nova Scotia, Canada. Little is known today but Dixon had an absolute­ly amazing boxing career. He pioneered much of modern boxing including train­ing techniques such as the suspended punching bag and shadow boxing. He was the first Black person to win a world boxing title. Dixon was known as “Little Chocolate” because he stood only 5’3” tall and weighed around 90 pounds. Despite his diminutive size he won 78 fights—30 by knock out. He was known for his lightning fast speed. Dixon died in New York in 1909. He is buried in Bos­ton, Mass.

