H. J. Russell & Company Promotes Tiffanie Lewis to Vice President of Talent Enablement 

H. J. Russell & Company announces the promotion of Tiffanie Lewis to Vice President of Talent Enablement. In this role, she will lead the company’s employee development, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and engagement strategies. She reports to Mona Garland, Chief People Officer.

Lewis brings over 30 years of experience with the company, having advanced through roles in property management, compliance, information technology, and shared services. Her ability to connect strategy to execution and drive cross-functional collaboration has made her a key contributor across the organization.

“Tiffanie is a values-driven leader who has earned the trust and respect of teams across Russell,” said Mona Garland, Chief People Officer. “Her journey through the organization gives her a unique lens into how to build talent, foster inclusion, and create meaningful employee experiences. Her passion for DEI and commitment to equity make her the ideal leader to strengthen our people and culture efforts across the enterprise.”

In her new role, Lewis will oversee learning and development, succession planning, talent reviews, mentorship, and employee engagement. She will also continue to lead the company’s DEI efforts.

“I am enthusiastic about this role because it allows me to support the development and advancement of talent within the organization,” said Tiffanie Lewis. “Having begun my career here as a mail clerk, I have benefited greatly from the company’s commitment to my professional growth. Now, I have the privilege of fostering similar opportunities and encouraging growth across the Russell enterprise.”

Lewis holds a Master of Information Technology from Walden University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from the University of West Georgia. She holds certifications including National Affordable Housing Professional – Executive Level (NAHP-e), Certified Professional of Occupancy (CPO), Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP), and Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM). Her recognitions include the Atlanta Business League’s 100 Women of Influence, Atlanta Tribune’s Woman of Excellence, and Who’s Who in Black Atlanta.

