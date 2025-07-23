H. J. Russell & Company has appointed Amy Needelman as Vice President of Human Resources Partnerships and Operations. In this role, she reports to Mona Garland, Chief People Officer, who is spearheading the company’s transformation of the People function to support long-term growth and operational excellence.

Needelman brings more than two decades of experience in Human Resources, talent acquisition, and organizational strategy. Prior to joining Russell, she held several senior leadership roles at CHEP, Scientific Games, and Intuitive Surgical, where she implemented shared service models, advanced Human Resources operations, and supported both national and global teams.

“We are delighted to have Amy join the Russell leadership team. Her extensive experience in human resources and talent strategy, combined with a genuine commitment to people-first solutions, positions her perfectly to support our continued growth,” said Mona Garland, Chief People Officer. “Amy’s leadership will be key as we enhance our Human Resources operations and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.”

At Russell, Needelman serves as the Human Resources business partner to the Construction division of H. J. Russell, in addition to providing strategic oversight of the company’s HR Information Systems (HRIS) and Talent Acquisition functions. Her focus is on optimizing systems, improving the employee experience, and ensuring Human Resources operations align with the company’s long-term goals.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Russell team. From the moment I arrived, it was clear how deeply people care about each other and the communities we serve,” said Amy Needelman. “I’m looking forward to supporting our teams and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to do their best work.”

Needelman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Mississippi University for Women and is a SHRM-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). Her industry experience spans healthcare, logistics, and technology, and she is recognized for designing scalable, people-centered Human Resources solutions that drive efficiency and engagement.

Amy’s photo can be found here

