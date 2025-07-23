Develop Fulton Announces Board Reappointment of Entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes and Welcomes New Member Lynne Riley

Develop Fulton, the development authority for Fulton County, proudly announces the reappointment of restaurateur and philanthropist Pinky Cole Hayes to its board of directors and the appointment of Lynne Riley, former Georgia State Treasurer, as its newest board member. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners recently approved both actions, reflecting the County’s continued commitment to inclusive leadership and economic growth.

Cole Hayes, founder of the nationally acclaimed Slutty Vegan restaurant brand and CEO of the Pinky Cole Foundation, has been reappointed to serve another four-year term. A dynamic business leader and social impact strategist, Cole Hayes has brought an entrepreneurial voice and cultural connectivity to Develop Fulton’s work since her original appointment in 2021.

“It’s an honor to be reappointed and continue serving alongside this incredible team of leaders,” said Cole Hayes. “Develop Fulton plays a critical role in shaping the future of business and community development in this county, and I’m proud to contribute a perspective rooted in innovation, inclusion, and impact.”

Joining the board for the first time is Riley, a respected public finance leader with decades of service at both the state and local levels. Riley most recently served as President of the Georgia Student Finance Commission and has previously served as Georgia State Revenue Commissioner and Georgia State Representative for House District 50 (Johns Creek).

“I’m honored to join the Develop Fulton board and help advance strategies that deliver sustainable, long-term benefits for the residents and businesses of Fulton County,” said Riley. “This is a pivotal time for development in the region, and I look forward to contributing my experience in financial stewardship and public service.”

Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall praised both leaders, noting the strength and depth they bring to the board’s mission.

“Both Pinky Cole and Lynne Riley represent two dynamic pillars of leadership through entrepreneurship and public service,” said Hall. “Pinky’s reappointment signals our deep appreciation for her innovation and bold vision, while Lynne brings a wealth of financial and governmental expertise that will be invaluable as we move Fulton County forward.”

Develop Fulton continues to advance projects focused on housing, small business growth, workforce development, and equitable investment across communities.

For more information about Develop Fulton’s mission and impact, visit www.developfultoncounty.com.

