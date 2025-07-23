Deputies Who Punched Black Driver In Viral Video Broke No Laws: Sheriff

Photo: JSO

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has stated that there is no criminality in the viral video of a Black man who deputies repeatedly punched during a traffic stop, per ABC News.

The viral traffic stop involving 22-year-old driver William Anthony McNeil and Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies unfolded on February 19 and was captured on cellphone footage that went viral on social media.

Video shows deputies smashing McNeil’s car window and beating the Black man after he repeatedly questioned why he was being pulled over, asked to speak to a supervisor, and refused to exit his vehicle. Deputies said they stopped McNeil for not having his headlights on in inclement weather, but the 22-year-old noted that it wasn’t raining outside.

“It doesn’t matter, you’re still required to have headlights on,” an officer said before McNeil was punched in the face and dragged out of his vehicle.

In a statement addressing the viral video, Waters said “the State Attorney’s Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law.” Deputies are still undergoing an “administrative review” that will determine if they “violated JSO policy,” Waters noted.

“These administrative reviews are ongoing, but the State Attorney’s Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law, even though the administrative review has yet to be completed,” Waters said.

The sheriff identified the deputy who punched McNeil and smashed his car window as Officer D. Bowers, noting that he was “stripped of his law enforcement authority” pending the outcome of the administrative review. It’s unclear if the other deputies involved in the traffic stop have been placed on administrative leave.

Attorney Harry Daniels noted on Monday (July 21) that McNeil was planning to take legal action against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“This officer broke his window and just punched him in his face. Mr. McNeil suffered very significant injury,” Daniels said, adding, “We are planning to do everything we can do to secure justice. We are seeking all options to ensure accountability.”

According to court records, McNeil was arrested and charged with “resisting arrest without violence to his or her person,” possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana with intent to use drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license is suspended, not wearing a seatbelt, and no headlights in rain/fog/or smoke.

“McNeil was arrested and pled guilty to resisting a police officer without violence,” Waters said. “Force absolutely looks ugly, and because all force is ugly, whether or not the officer involved acted within outside JSO policy, that’s still what we’re investigating.”

Waters condemned reporters for characterizing Bowers as “sucker punching” McNeil, and said that it depends on the “context.”

“It’s important for the people to know that you don’t, you’re not allowed to resist a police officer when he’s doing his lawful duties,” Waters said during a press conference.

Daniels said Monday that McNeil refused to exit his vehicle because he was fearful of police.

“He is afraid. You know, in this environment, policing in America, especially young men of color, are very afraid of police,” Daniels said.

