Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis Hosting Inaugural Young Boss Festival Celebrating Youth Entrepreneurs

The City of South Fulton’s District 3 Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis is shining a spotlight on the next generation of innovators with the inaugural Young Boss Festival, a community event celebrating youth entrepreneurship. The event will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Welcome All Park located at 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton, GA 30349.

The Young Boss Festival is the first of its kind in the City of South Fulton and is co-hosted by Councilwoman Willis in partnership with 8-year-old CEO Morgan Whichard of SOMO Apparel, a children’s clothing brand specializing in custom-designed shirts. This event is designed to empower young people under age 18 who are already building and running small businesses or are interested in learning how to get started.

Festival Highlights Include:

Youth vendor market

$1K pitch contest

Live performances

Youth fashion show

Games & food

Business workshops for parents

“The City of South Fulton is home to vision, resilience, and raw, untapped potential especially in the hearts and minds of its young people,” said Councilwoman Willis. “As we work toward building a stronger, more vibrant city, we have a unique opportunity to invest in our youth as present-day creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs.”

For more information about the Young Boss Festival, please contact District 3 Constituent Services Representative Kim Poole at kimbrey.poole@cityofsouthfultonga.gov, call

404-234-4191, or visit youngbossfestival.com.

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.