Black Father Handcuffed In Front of Kids Over Minor Traffic Stop: Video

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was caught on video handcuffing a Black father in front of his children and forcing him into the back of a patrol car during a minor traffic stop.

According to Atlanta Black Star, 29-year-old Alec Sisson was pulled over less than two blocks from his mother’s home after rolling through a stop sign. Sisson provided his license and registration to the deputy who pulled him over, identified as Deputy Guerrero, but couldn’t produce proof of insurance because the car belonged to his mother. The man offered to have his mother bring her insurance card to the scene, but the deputy ordered him out of the vehicle.

Despite complying with the officer’s orders, Sisson was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. Guerrero searched the vehicle while Sisson’s eight and 10-year-old sons remained inside.

Guerrero justified his actions during the stop, citing Pennsylvania v. Mimms, a Supreme Court case that allows officers to order drivers out of their cars out of fear for safety. However, Guerrero never articulated a clear safety concern. California law enforcement can also instantly verify insurance through their in-car systems, but Guerrero declined to check before escalating the stop.

Sisson’s 10-year-old son recorded the encounter between his father and police.

“What are you doing? Where’s your supervisor? I’m not letting my kids be unattended,” Sisson repeatedly stated in the video.

According to Sisson, more deputies arrived at the scene and falsely claimed that he had a suspended license. Deputies also allegedly threatened to tow the vehicle and involve child protective services. Sisson, a Nevada resident with a valid license, was later released after his mother arrived with proof of insurance.

Sisson was only cited for failure to stop, which is an infraction punishable by a fine. The 29-year-old said he is planning to sue the department for what he believes was an unjustified stop.

“The traffic stop left me very distraught,” Sisson said

Watch video of the incident here.

