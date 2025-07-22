Morehouse School of Medicine Golf Tournament to Feature Mariah Stackhouse

Historically Black medical school to raise scholarship funds with special event to celebrate 50th anniversary

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is proud to announce that LPGA star Mariah Stackhouse will be featured at the institution’s golf tournament on Monday, August 18 at the Capital City Club in Brookhaven. Limited player or participant registration is available by clicking here.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is thrilled that Ms. Stackhouse is joining us as we tee off to raise scholarship funds for deserving MSM students and we thank her for her support,” said MSM President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG. “We are looking forward to a wonderful day on the course for fun, fellowship and networking.”

The tournament is among the events Morehouse School of Medicine is holding throughout the year to celebrate its 50th anniversary. MSM was founded in 1975 as a two-year basic medical sciences program at Morehouse College and became an independent institution in 1981, graduating its first four-year class in 1985. One of only four historically Black medical schools in the U.S., Morehouse School of Medicine is one of the leading educators of primary care physicians. In addition to its prestigious Doctor of Medicine degree, MSM currently offers 15 other degree programs in public health, biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies.

“I’m excited to join Morehouse School of Medicine at their upcoming golf tournament,” Ms. Stackhouse said. “MSM and I have a shared goal of opening doors to increased opportunities for opportunity-limited communities, something I work toward in the sport of golf and that MSM is focused on in medical and health sciences education.”

For more information about Morehouse School of Medicine, please visit MSM.edu.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists and public health professionals. An independent and private historically-Black medical school, MSM was recognized by the Annals of Internal Medicine as the nation’s number one medical school in fulfilling a social mission — the creation and advancement of health equity to achieve health justice. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care. MSM is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award doctoral and master’s degrees. To learn more about programs and donate today, please visit MSM.edu or call 404-752-1500.

