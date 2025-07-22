Fulton County 2025 Property Assessment Appeals Deadline Set For August 1

The Fulton County Tax Assessors’ Office has mailed the 2025 Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners. Keep an eye out for yours to arrive in the mail or visit www.fultonassessor.org to see online.
Keep in mind, this is not a tax bill. The notice shows the value assessed on your property as of January 1, 2025. This year’s notices include updates due to new state laws (HB 581 and HB 92).
Property owners have 45 days from the date of the notice, to appeal if it does not reflect fair market value. The deadline for most appeals is Friday, August 1, 2025, unless otherwise noted on the notice.
Appeals can be submitted:
Online at www.fultonassessor.org
By mail
In person at the Board of Assessors
HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR 2025 PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS?
ATTEND A FREE FULTON COUNTY INFO SESSION BEFORE AUGUST 1
Attend upcoming Town Hall Meetings to learn about your 2025 Property Assessments. We will cover how assessments are calculated, what changes to expect, and how to appeal if needed. It’s a great chance to get your questions answered by the Assessors’ team.
Wednesday, July 23
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fulton County Customer Service Center,
11575 Maxwell Road,
Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.
Click here for more information
Thursday, July 24, 2025
Hosted by District 5 Commissioner, Marvin S. Arrington, Jr.
11 a.m. to Noon
Camp Truitt
4320 Herschel Drive
College Park, GA 30337
Check here to register for the town hall meeting
Monday, July 28,
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Louise Watley Library at Southeast
1463 Pryor Road SW
Atlanta, GA 30315.
Click here for more information.
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Hosted by District 1 Commissioner, Bridget Thorne
6 p.m.
Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Check here to register for the town hall meeting.
Residents can meet with Tax Assessor staff at each work session to discuss their 2025 property tax assessments and learn about homestead exemption options.
Both sessions take place within the 45-day window for appealing assessments and, under a new state law, applying for homestead exemptions for this tax year.