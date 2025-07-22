Fulton County 2025 Property Assessment Appeals Deadline Set For August 1

The Fulton County Tax Assessors’ Office has mailed the 2025 Notices of Assessment to residential and commercial property owners. Keep an eye out for yours to arrive in the mail or visit www.fultonassessor.org to see online.

Keep in mind, this is not a tax bill. The notice shows the value assessed on your property as of January 1, 2025. This year’s notices include updates due to new state laws (HB 581 and HB 92).

Property owners have 45 days from the date of the notice, to appeal if it does not reflect fair market value. The deadline for most appeals is Friday, August 1, 2025, unless otherwise noted on the notice.

Appeals can be submitted:

Online at www.fultonassessor.org

By mail

In person at the Board of Assessors

Learn more: Fulton County Board of Assessors

News & Events

HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR 2025 PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS?

ATTEND A FREE FULTON COUNTY INFO SESSION BEFORE AUGUST 1

Attend upcoming Town Hall Meetings to learn about your 2025 Property Assessments. We will cover how assessments are calculated, what changes to expect, and how to appeal if needed. It’s a great chance to get your questions answered by the Assessors’ team.

Wednesday, July 23

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County Customer Service Center,

11575 Maxwell Road,

Alpharetta, Georgia 30009.

Click here for more information

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Hosted by District 5 Commissioner, Marvin S. Arrington, Jr.

11 a.m. to Noon

Camp Truitt

4320 Herschel Drive

College Park, GA 30337

Check here to register for the town hall meeting

Monday, July 28,

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Louise Watley Library at Southeast

1463 Pryor Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30315.

Click here for more information.

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Hosted by District 1 Commissioner, Bridget Thorne

6 p.m.

Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Check here to register for the town hall meeting.

Residents can meet with Tax Assessor staff at each work session to discuss their 2025 property tax assessments and learn about homestead exemption options.

Both sessions take place within the 45-day window for appealing assessments and, under a new state law, applying for homestead exemptions for this tax year.

About Post Author