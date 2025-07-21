Trump Posts AI Video Of Obama Being Arrested, Threatens Prosecution

Photo: Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump appears to be envisioning jail time for Barack Obama, sharing an AI-generated video of the Democrat being arrested by the FBI, per Time.

On Sunday (July 20), Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post an AI video depicting FBI officers handcuffing Obama in the Oval Office.

The video, initially shared on TikTok by user @neo8171, begins with a montage of prominent Democrats, including Obama, saying, “No one is above the law.” The AI-generated footage then transitions to Trump smiling and laughing in the Oval Office as Obama is arrested. The TikTok video ends with Obama pacing around a jail cell.

Trump also shared an AI image showing fake mugshots of Obama and other officials from his administration with the caption “The Shady Bunch.”

The president’s posts come after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Friday (July 18) that she was turning over alleged evidence of an “Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency” to the Department of Justice “for criminal referral.”

“President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” Gabbard said in a statement.

Gabbard released declassified documents claiming top Obama officials tried to “subvert the will of the American people” and stop Trump from taking office after the 2016 election. She says intelligence agencies “manipulated and withheld” information and used “manufactured intelligence” to link Trump to Russia. Gabbard called it a “treasonous conspiracy” and said it sparked the Mueller investigation, Trump’s impeachments, and increased tensions with Russia.

“Accountability, action, prosecution, indictments… is essential for us to make sure that this never happens to our country again,” she said.

The Obama administration has strongly denied Gabbard’s claims, calling them false and politically driven. Officials said that a 2017 intelligence report on Russian interference was based on credible evidence and later validated by bipartisan investigations, including the Senate Intelligence Committee.

