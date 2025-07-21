The Loveland Foundation Champions Black Mental Health Access

The Loveland Foundation stands at the forefront of this effort, prioritizing healing for Black women and girls through free, culturally competent therapy.

Founded in 2018 by Rachel Cargle after a viral birthday fundraiser, the Foundation has since delivered over 210,000 hours of therapy nationwide. This work is crucial as Black Americans living below the poverty line are three times more likely to report serious psychological distress than those above it, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Barriers to care are widespread and systemic: lack of insurance or underinsurance, stigma, too few culturally competent providers, lack of diversity in the mental health workforce, distrust of medical institutions, and socioeconomic disparities rooted in historical adversity.

You can support this vital work:

Champion the Cause by fundraising via social media.

Donate — one-time or recurring — to fund therapy sessions.

Start a Giving Circle with friends to sponsor sessions.

Use Corporate Matching or Donor-Advised Funds. (The Loveland Foundation is listed on Benevity Causes Portal and Fidelity Charitable.)

Make Stock Donations. (The Loveland Foundation accepts stock donations via Fidelity Investment.)

Learn more or give at thelovelandfoundation.org.