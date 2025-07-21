Southern University Expels Fraternity Following Caleb Wilson’s Death

Photo: Southern University Human Jukebox Band

Southern University has expelled the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity from campus following an investigation into the alleged hazing death of 20-year-old student Caleb Wilson, per WFAA.

Wilson, a member of the Southern University Human Jukebox band, died on February 26 after participating in an Omega Psi Phi initiation event. Wilson was allegedly standing in line with other pledges when he was forced to take punches to the chest as part of the initiation process. After being hit, Wilson reportedly collapsed and had a seizure. The Southern University student was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Southern University’s Division of Student Affairs launched an investigation into hazing allegations following Wilson’s death. A disciplinary hearing determined that the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity was responsible for violating the student code of conduct, including hazing. The chapter was removed as a recognized student organization on campus as a result. The move revokes all fraternity privileges and forces the chapter to remove physical markers, including benches, monuments, and plots, from campus.

In the wake of Wilson’s death, Caleb McCray, a graduate of Southern University and member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was arrested on charges of criminal hazing and manslaughter. Isaiah Smith and Kyle Thurman are also facing felony hazing charges. According to reports, Smith’s father, Todd, leased the warehouse where the alleged hazing occurred

