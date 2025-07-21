Dewayne R. Queen to Serve as Director of LGBTQ Affairs

Mayor Andre Dickens announced Dewayne R. Queen to serve as the City of Atlanta’s Director of the Division of LGBTQ Affairs in the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Queen has a passion for advocacy and years of leadership experience in corporate and nonprofit sectors enhancing equity, access and opportunity for Atlanta’s diverse LGBTQ community.

The announcement is made on the tenth anniversary of the US Supreme Court ruling on Obergefell v Hodges, the landmark case that ensured marriage equality across the United States.

“As a city dedicated to creating opportunities for all, we welcome Dewayne Queen to our team in a role that will continue our Administration’s work to create innovative programming and opportunities for the LGBTQ community,” said Mayor Dickens. “Dewayne is well-equipped to coordinate efforts among community partners, amplify intersectional voices and implement data-driven solutions that address the needs of marginalized groups, including LGBTQ youth, veterans, seniors and communities of color.”

Throughout his ten-year career at Delta Air Lines, he championed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. For three years he served as President of Delta’s LGBTQ Business Resource Group (EQUAL), collaborating with senior leadership to address workplace disparities, reestablish partnerships with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and foster an inclusive culture that empowered employees to thrive. His leadership emphasized measurable outcomes and stakeholder engagement, demonstrating his ability to design and implement effective programs.

“The work of equity, diversity and inclusion requires an intentional and focused leader to hear from, support and advance the agenda of Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community. And I am excited to welcome Dewayne Queen as he sets a new vision for this work, which is foundational to the progress of human rights in our city and across the globe,” said Chief Equity Officer Candace M. Stanciel.

Beyond the corporate sector, his commitment to serving the LGBTQ community is evident through nonprofit and public outreach efforts. As a volunteer in Atlanta-area high schools, he has led discussions with students about embracing diversity, creating inclusive peer environments and reinforcing the importance of advocacy at all levels. His board leadership with Atlanta Black Pride and Atlanta Pride provide opportunities in this role to collaborate with local leaders and strengthen community connections.

“My intention is to lead with hope—hope that builds bridges, empowers voices, and ensures every LGBTQIA+ person feels seen, valued, and protected in the city we call home,” said Dewayne Queen.

The Director of the Division of LGBTQ Affairs works to strengthen the relationship between the City of Atlanta and LGBTQ residents while advancing strategic priorities, including affordable housing, economic mobility and health equity.

In this role, Queen will be the primary liaison for the Mayor’s LGBTQ Advisory Board and City departments, ensuring alignment across initiatives. He will continue to move forward policies, programs and initiatives that work to remove systematic barriers and celebrate Atlanta’s vibrant culture and status as the LGBTQ capital of the Southeast Region of the United States.

Queen’s effective date is Monday, June 30, 2025.

