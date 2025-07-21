British Royal Reportedly Named Black Sheep After Venus & Serena Williams

Photo: AFP

A member of the British Royal family reportedly named their pet black sheep after tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

During a recent episode of the “Tell Me About Your Father” podcast, Aatish Taseer, who reportedly dated Lady Gabriella of Windsor for three years in the early 2000s, spoke out about Lady Gabriella’s mother, Princess Michael of Kent, owning a pair of black sheep named Venus and Serena.

Princess Michael of Kent is married to Prince Michael of Kent, who is the son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and a grandson of King George V.

“I think the [story about] Venus and Serena was part of that weird air of abstraction that exists around these people and how they’re not even aware of how shocking or offensive that might be,” Taseer said on the podcast.

Taseer previously commented on Princess Michael of Kent’s pet sheep Vanity Fair piece titled “Palace & Prejudice” in May 2018.

Princess Michael of Kent has faced backlash for other alleged instances of racism, including when she wore a brooch of a Black man’s face to a luncheon with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in December 2017.

“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that [the brooch] has caused offense,” a spokesperson said at the time.

In 2014, the princess allegedly told a group of Black diners in New York City to “go back to the colonies.” Following the alleged incident, Princess Michael said in an interview with ITV: “To call me racist, it’s a knife through the heart because I really love these people.”

