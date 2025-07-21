Free Shoe Giveaway for 200 Students During Annual Back-to-School ‘Shoesday’ Event

Atlanta-based law firm donates $20,000 to fund shoes for 200 Atlanta-Area Families

1-800-TruckWreck , powered by Witherite Law Group , is partnering with KISS 104.1 FM, Atlanta’s R&B station, to host the second annual free back-to-school “Shoesday” giveaway. Designed to provide new shoes to school-aged youth as they return to school, “Shoesday” will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29. The location will be announced the morning of Monday, July 28, on KISS 104.1 FM.

The first 200 families will receive one $100 gift card, sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck. Gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are meant to help families purchase new shoes for children going back to school. Toni Moore and Tony “Sco” Sculfield, co-hosts of “Toni & Tony in the Morning”, will be on-site, broadcasting live during the giveaway.

“We started this event with an understanding that the need for school supplies goes well beyond pencils, pens and paper. One of the most important things we can equip students with is a boost in confidence, and a decent pair of shoes can do wonders for a child’s self-esteem,” said Amy Witherite, owner of 1-800-TruckWreck and founder of Witherite Law Group. “Together with our partners, we’re working to offset the cost of what could be one of the most expensive items on the supply list, while helping students start the school year on the right foot.”

The average cost of school supplies has steadily risen over the years. Today, supplies for elementary school can range from $50 to $100 per student and $150 to $200 per student for middle and high school. Add to this the cost of shoes and clothing and families that are financially challenged may be forced to prioritize, or even forgo, some items over others. Research indicates that new shoes foster self-confidence and can lead to improved academic outcomes and in-class behavior, and 1-800-TruckWreck is providing the wherewithal necessary to empower families to equip their students with the items needed to focus on school and start the year with poise and assurance.

1-800-TruckWreck will also host the “Cash Register Takeover” on Wednesday, July 30, at two locations where they will give away over $20,000 in gift cards to help offset the cost of school supplies. Led by Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to putting people first, investing in the communities they serve and building bridges of opportunity that create stronger communities.

