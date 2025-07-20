Target Accused Of Trying To Win Back Black Shoppers With Kai Cenat Collab

Photo: Getty Images North America

Target is being accused of using “stunt” marketing to win back Black shoppers by collaborating with a popular online personality.

Over the weekend, streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat launched his Tone personal care line in Target stores.

The rollout of Cenat’s line included a live-streamed “sleepover” inside a Target location with the AMP collective, the internet personality’s YouTube group. Cenat’s launch also came amid Target’s 2025 wellness campaign, aiming to target younger shoppers through influencer-led brands.

Social media users blasted the rollout of the streamer’s brand, accusing Target of trying to win back Black shoppers amid a boycott against the rollback of its DEI initiatives. In January, Target dismantled several of its DEI programs, falling in line with the Trump administration’s efforts.

The move has sparked nationwide boycotts encouraging Black consumers to avoid shopping at the retailer. The company’s in-store sales have reportedly dipped due to boycotts.

The internet labeled the Cenat-Target partnership as a “stunt” and “distraction” from DEI boycotts. Some social media users also questioned Cenat’s move to work with the company amid its DEI rollback.

“Target trying so hard to get black people back in stores without hardcore apologizing. They let Kai and AMP have a sleepover in the store. Idc how many influencers they pay, still not shopping there,✨” one X user tweeted.

“Target doing anything to get black ppl money again and yall falling for it smh,” another user commented.

“Target is making it very clear they think the Black community can be bought…especially through influencers. What they’re missing is that the people who are actually carrying the boycott, the ones hitting their sales, aren’t the type to be swayed by that,” a third person said.

