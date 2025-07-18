Trump Challenges ‘Low IQ’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett To Intelligence Test

Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump challenged Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who he deemed “low IQ,” to an intelligence test to “see who comes out best.”

Trump again took aim at Crockett, along with fellow Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while speaking to reporters en route to Pittsburgh ahead of a summit on energy and artificial intelligence.

“AOC, look, I think she’s very nice. But she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ,” Trump began his rant, per The Independent.

“Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best,” he added of the Texas congresswoman. “Now, I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now it’s time for them to take a test.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has aimed at Crockett’s intelligence.

During an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press earlier this year, Trump targeted Crockett while speaking about the Democratic party, which he said was in “total disarray.”

“They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She’s definitely a low IQ person. And they said she’s the future of the party,” Trump said at the time.

Crockett addressed Trump’s latest insult during an interview on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live.”

“Um, it is absolutely ridiculous that I live rent-free in his mind in a time in which the American people are suffering,” Crockett said. “He absolutely consistently buys into this idea or continues to put it out there that women of color somehow are low IQ. Let me be clear. I have a lot more education than he does. This is just what it is degree wise. I have earned my degrees. My daddy didn’t have to make a phone call to get me into anything because that wasn’t a possibility. Okay, so we can stop playing games as if I am somehow lesser than.”