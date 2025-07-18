Atlanta Sex Trafficking Law Gets Largest Verdict in U.S. History: $40 Million Against DeKalb County Hotel

“This verdict should send a clear message that hotels or any businesses that turn a blind eye to sex trafficking will be held accountable,” said lead trial counsel David Bouchard of Finch McCranie, LLP. “Our legal team proved that J.G.’s traffickers chose to sell drugs and girls out of multiple rooms at United Inn for months at a time because of the hotel’s complicit management, untrained staff, and broken security policies.”

Former Vice Squad Detectives from the DeKalb County Police Department testified that United Inn was one of the top five sex trafficking locations in DeKalb County. Additional testimony revealed that the hotel’s night manager actively assisted traffickers by purchasing drugs from them, helping them switch rooms to avoid attention, and warning them when law enforcement might be nearby.

“J.G. testified with bravery and authenticity about how being trafficked at United Inn for 40 days will affect her for the rest of her days,” said trial co-counsel Oto Ekpo of Finch McCranie, LLP. “We are grateful for the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence in this tragic and heavy case, and its faithful application of the law.”

Finch McCranie, LLP also presented expert testimony explaining how vulnerable young girls like J.G. are often targeted by traffickers. Young girls are the most susceptible to being drawn into the trafficking life. Children are often recruited because of a lack of supervision, food insecurity, or safety concerns. Traffickers are opportunistic—they use grooming and enmeshment to trap children, and trauma bonding creates a false sense of loyalty that makes it incredibly difficult for victims to leave. In fact, experts say it can take up to seven attempts before a victim is able to break free from the cycle.

“This historic verdict puts all complicit businesses on notice that looking the other way or staying silent when employees are aware of sex trafficking can and will cause serious consequences. Their silence has always been morally wrong, but now it is illegal, with severe penalties as a result. This case provides a powerful precedent for survivors to pursue similar litigation in the future,” added Bouchard.

Ekpo, a former criminal prosecutor, said, “It is truly a privilege to stand with victims and their loved ones in the pursuit of justice. Securing justice for victims is the reason I transitioned from the prosecutor’s office to private practice, and I could not be more proud to have served on this team and secured this result for our client.”

The Finch McCranie, LLP trial team included David Bouchard and Oto Ekpo, with support from staff Melissa Millen and Madison Krogman. Pat McDonough of Anderson, Tate & Carr was co-counsel.