John Lewis Anniversary Marked With ‘Good Trouble’ Events in Atlanta Today

Today, July 17th, marks the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s passing and is being recognized with various events and initiatives in Atlanta and beyond. A key focus is the “Reimagine the Legacy” initiative, led by Central Atlanta Progress, which commemorates the days between his passing and his burial in 2020. Additionally, the John Lewis Student Center at Georgia Tech is holding a dedication ceremony.
Events and Initiatives:
-
Georgia Tech is hosting a dedication ceremony for the John Lewis Student Center, with events throughout the day including a formal dedication ceremony and a campus community celebration.
-
Reimagine the Legacy:This initiative, running from July 17th to July 30th, includes activities like bell ringing at 11:00 AM on July 30th for 80 seconds, symbolizing John Lewis’s 80 years of life.
-
“Good Trouble Lives On”:A national day of action inspired by John Lewis, with events across the country to defend democracy and continue his legacy of fighting for civil and human rights.
-
Atlanta Downtown and WABE are presenting a free screening of the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble”.
How to Participate:
-
Attend Events:Check the schedules for the John Lewis Student Center dedication and the “Reimagine the Legacy” events to participate in person.
-
Engage in “Good Trouble”:Organizations are encouraging people to engage in activism and civil disobedience, continuing John Lewis’s legacy of fighting for justice.
-
Reflect and Learn:Take time to reflect on John Lewis’s life and legacy, learn about his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement, and consider how to continue his work.