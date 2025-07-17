Family of Deacon, Johnny Hollman, Killed by Atlanta Police Officer Seeks Criminal Charges

The family of Johnny Hollman Sr., a 62year-old deacon, who on Aug. 10, 2023, was tased by Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough and died after initially refusing to sign a traffic ticket, is calling for justice after meeting with the Fulton County district attorney for the third time.

Hollman’s family, which has been been demanding accountability since the incident occurred, is pushing for charges to be brought against a police officer and tow truck driver involved in the incident.

The deacon’s loved ones previously filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, which was settled last year. But despite the settlement, the family still wants murder charges to be filed against Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough and Eric Robinson, the tow truck driver.

After Wednesday’s meeting with Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, the family and their attorney, Mawuli Davis, expressed cautious optimism during a news conference.

In April an Atlanta city board upheld the firing of the officer who initiated an arrest with and tased Deacon Johnny Hollman before his death on Aug. 10, 2023 during a response to a traffic accident.

An autopsy report concluded Hollman, 62, died of cardiac dysrhythmia resulting from a tasing by then-Officer Kiran Kimbrough

In 2023, Hollman’s family received a $3.8 million dollar settlement from the City of Atlanta in the tragic incident that led to the death of the 62-year-old church deacon.

Hollman’s friends and relatives were reportedly shattered after viewing a video of the patriarch’s death at the hands of an overzealous Atlanta police officer. Hollman a church deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries on MLK Jr. Dr. was driving home after Bible study when he was involved in a minor accident. After Atlanta police officers arrived on the scene they determined that Hollman was at fault and proceeded to arrest him when he allegedly refused to sign a traffic ticket issued.

APD says that the Holman was tased when he allegedly resisted arrest, although eyewitness accounts indicate Hollman was attempting to sign the ticket while handcuffed. The elderly deacon collapsed and subsequently died.

In the body camera video, a frustrated Hollman argues with the officer, saying he wasn’t at fault in the accident.

“You’re not going to scream at me. You understand what I’m telling you? Now you’re either going to sign the ticket or you’re going to go to jail,” Officer Kiran Kimbrough tells Hollman,

While repeating “sign the ticket,” Kimbrough tries to grab onto Hollman, leading to what appeared to be a struggle, and ends with the officer forcing the 62-year-old man to the ground.

“Why are you doing this to me, man? I’m an old man,” Hollman shouts while the officer pulls out his Taser.

The family hired civil rights attorney Mawuli Davis, a founding partner of the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law in Atlanta.

“All he did was disagree with the officer on the accident. As he reaches out to sign the ticket, the officer grabs him by the arm and he begins to put him into custody. He took him to the ground, and you can hear Mr. Hollomon begging for him to stop. He says, ‘I can’t breathe, please help me,’” attorney Davis said.

The family wants Kimbrough who has been fired from APD to be arrested and charged. “There are so many prosecuted for much less. He must be arrested. This arrest was the result of a hyper-aggressive Atlanta Police culture that says, ‘I got the power, and I will not respect you,’” Davis declared.

“This was the most senseless arrest I have ever seen in my entire career.” “He was killed over a ticket,” added Davis.

This is the second lawsuit Johnny Hollman’s family has filed. The first lawsuit was filed in DeKalb County State Court against a tow truck driver who was involved in the incident and the towing company he worked for.

About Post Author