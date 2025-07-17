Every Black Nominee For The 2025 Emmy Awards

Photo: Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Award nominees have been revealed, and several Black entertainers earned nods.

On Tuesday (July 15), Running Point actress Brenda Song, What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Emmys, which is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The stars, writers, and directors of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, White Lotus, and Severance again earned nods from the Television Academy. Newcomers included music stars Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, who were nominated for their NFL halftime performances at the Super Bowl and “Beyoncé Bowl,” respectively.

Keep scrolling for a full list of the Black nominees for this year’s Emmys.

Sterling K. Brown

Show: Paradise

Category: Best Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman

Show: Severance

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kendrick Lamar

Program: Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Natasha Rothwell

Show: The White Lotus

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry

Show: Severance

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker

Show: Andor

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Show: The Residence

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri

Show: The Bear

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo

Show: The Four Seasons

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Janelle James

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anthony Mackie

Show: The Studio

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Cynthia Erivo

Show: Poker Face

Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Rashida Jones

Show: Black Mirror

Category: Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ashley Walters

Show: Adolescence

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ruth Negga

Show: Presumed Innocent

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beyoncé

Program: Beyoncé Bowl

Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Steve Harvey

Program: Family Feud

Category: Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Cynthia Erivo

Program: Poker Face

Category: Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

RuPaul Charles

Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Category: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Barack Obama

Program: Our Oceans

Category: Outstanding Narrator

Maya Rudolph

Program: Big Mouth

Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Idris Elba

Program: Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color

Category: Outstanding Narrator

Brian Tyree Henry

Program: Dope Thief

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Doechii

Program: 67th Grammy’s Performance

Category: Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Liza Colón Zayas

Program: The Bear

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Giancarlo Esposito

Program: The Boys

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Zoë Kravitz

Program: The Studio

Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jessica Williams

Program: Shrinking

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Questlove

Program: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Category: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Program: SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Category: Outstanding Music Direction

Program: Sly Lives!

Category: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special