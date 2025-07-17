Every Black Nominee For The 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Emmy Award nominees have been revealed, and several Black entertainers earned nods.
On Tuesday (July 15), Running Point actress Brenda Song, What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Emmys, which is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 14.
The stars, writers, and directors of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, White Lotus, and Severance again earned nods from the Television Academy. Newcomers included music stars Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, who were nominated for their NFL halftime performances at the Super Bowl and “Beyoncé Bowl,” respectively.
Keep scrolling for a full list of the Black nominees for this year’s Emmys.
Sterling K. Brown
Show: Paradise
Category: Best Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman
Show: Severance
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kendrick Lamar
Program: Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Natasha Rothwell
Show: The White Lotus
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry
Show: Severance
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Forest Whitaker
Show: Andor
Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Show: The Residence
Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri
Show: The Bear
Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo
Show: The Four Seasons
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Janelle James
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Show: Abbott Elementary
Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anthony Mackie
Show: The Studio
Category: Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Cynthia Erivo
Show: Poker Face
Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Rashida Jones
Show: Black Mirror
Category: Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ashley Walters
Show: Adolescence
Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Ruth Negga
Show: Presumed Innocent
Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beyoncé
Program: Beyoncé Bowl
Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Steve Harvey
Program: Family Feud
Category: Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Cynthia Erivo
Program: Poker Face
Category: Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
RuPaul Charles
Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Category: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
Barack Obama
Program: Our Oceans
Category: Outstanding Narrator
Maya Rudolph
Program: Big Mouth
Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Idris Elba
Program: Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color
Category: Outstanding Narrator
Brian Tyree Henry
Program: Dope Thief
Category: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Doechii
Program: 67th Grammy’s Performance
Category: Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Liza Colón Zayas
Program: The Bear
Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Giancarlo Esposito
Program: The Boys
Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Zoë Kravitz
Program: The Studio
Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jessica Williams
Program: Shrinking
Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Questlove
Program: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music
Category: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Program: SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Category: Outstanding Music Direction
Program: Sly Lives!
Category: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
