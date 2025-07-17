Digital Daily

Every Black Nominee For The 2025 Emmy Awards

Photo: Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Award nominees have been revealed, and several Black entertainers earned nods.

On Tuesday (July 15), Running Point actress Brenda Song, What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego unveiled the nominees for the 2025 Emmys, which is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The stars, writers, and directors of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, White Lotus, and Severance again earned nods from the Television Academy. Newcomers included music stars Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, who were nominated for their NFL halftime performances at the Super Bowl and “Beyoncé Bowl,” respectively.

Keep scrolling for a full list of the Black nominees for this year’s Emmys.

Sterling K. Brown

Hulu's
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Paradise

Category: Best Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman

Queerty's Pride 50 Celebration
Photo: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Severance

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kendrick Lamar

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Natasha Rothwell

HBO's 'The White Lotus' FYC Screening & Panel
Photo: Araya Doheny / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: The White Lotus

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations -
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Severance

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker

Andor Season 2 Special Celebration Launch Event
Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Andor

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

The 85th Annual Peabody Awards - Arrivals / Cocktails
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: The Residence

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

2025 Newport Beach TV Fest
Photo: JC Olivera / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri

Netflix's
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: The Bear

Category: Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: The Four Seasons

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Janelle James

2025 Newport Beach TV Fest
Photo: JC Olivera / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph

2025 Newport Beach TV Fest
Photo: JC Olivera / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Abbott Elementary

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anthony Mackie

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Photo: James Gilbert / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Show: The Studio

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Cynthia Erivo

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Poker Face

Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Rashida Jones

76th Directors Guild Of America Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Black Mirror

Category: Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ashley Walters

Netflix's
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Adolescence

Category: Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ruth Negga

75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Show: Presumed Innocent

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beyoncé

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Beyoncé Bowl

Category: Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Steve Harvey

Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Program: Family Feud

Category: Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Cynthia Erivo

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Poker Face

Category: Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

RuPaul Charles

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Category: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Barack Obama

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-OBAMA-HARRIS
Photo: RYAN COLLERD / AFP / Getty Images

Program: Our Oceans

Category: Outstanding Narrator

Maya Rudolph

2024 TCA Winter Press Tour - Apple TV+ And Lifetime
Photo: Jerod Harris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Big Mouth

Category: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Idris Elba

Amazon's
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color

Category: Outstanding Narrator

Brian Tyree Henry

2025 Gotham Television Awards
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Dope Thief

Category: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Doechii

67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: 67th Grammy’s Performance

Category: Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Liza Colón Zayas

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

Program: The Bear

Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito Visits The IMDb Show
Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: The Boys

Category: Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Zoë Kravitz

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP / Getty Images

Program: The Studio

Category: Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jessica Williams

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Shrinking

Category: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Questlove

iHeartMedia Hosts VIP Experience During Cannes Lions Festival
Photo: Adam Berry / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Program: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Category: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Program: SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Category: Outstanding Music Direction

Program: Sly Lives!

Category: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

