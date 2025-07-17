Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet Calls for Full Investigation into Vine City MARTA Escalator Malfunction

Councilmember Marci Overstreet, vice chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, is demanding a comprehensive investigation into Monday night’s Vine City MARTA Station incident, where an escalator malfunction caused a mass stampede and injured at least nine concertgoers leaving Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert.

Around midnight on July 15, 2025, at least 11 people were injured when the escalator abruptly sped up, then stopped, causing a stampede at Vine City Station

Witnesses report a person screamed triggering panic; the escalator sped up, then halted, sending dozens tumbling. Injuries include one broken ankle, several sprains and contusions; seven were hospitalized.

MARTA has faced recurring escalator and elevator issues over decades; a $40 million modernization program launched in 2015 remains incomplete

“This incident was a near‑catastrophe. Dozens could have been seriously hurt—or worse,” said Councilmember Overstreet. “We don’t know the names of those hurt, but I hope that at the least MARTA is checking in on these people. One thing I do know: our city must understand exactly what went wrong to ensure this never happens again.”

Overstreet says she supports MARTA’s investigation but insists it must be fully transparent, public, and accountable.

Specifically, Councilmember Overstreet is calling for clarity and accountability in the following areas:

Escalator inspection & maintenance history : When was this escalator last inspected? Was it part of the 2015 modernization plan?

: When was this escalator last inspected? Was it part of the 2015 modernization plan? Cause of abrupt speed-up and stoppage : Was this due to mechanical malfunction, sensor error, load capacity exceeded, or operator control?

: Was this due to mechanical malfunction, sensor error, load capacity exceeded, or operator control? Crowd safety & control measures : How many people were on the escalator? Were crowd management practices adequate for the post-concert environment?

: How many people were on the escalator? Were crowd management practices adequate for the post-concert environment? System-wide risk analysis: Have other escalators at other stations shown signs of similar risk or near-misses?

“We just had the All-Star game here Tuesday night, and with so many more major events coming to Atlanta, including the FIFA World Cup next year, the Super Bowl in 2028, and the NCAA Final Four in 2031, we must work to ensure we develop stronger transit safety protocols,” said Overstreet.

About Post Author