This Week In Black History July 16-23, 2025

JULY 16

1862—Crusading journalist and an­ti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett is born in Holly Springs, Miss. Wells-Bar­nett was a true militant activist. Her ed­itorials so angered Whites in the Mem­phis, Tenn., area that a mob burned down the building which housed her newspaper. She was also one of the original founders of the NAACP and in 1884 she committed a “Rosa Parks” type act when she refused an order to give up her seat on a train to a White man. It took the conductor and two oth­er men to remove her from the seat and throw her off the train.

1882—Violette Neatley Anderson is born. She would become the first Black fe­male attorney allowed to practice be­fore the United States Supreme Court.

JULY 17

1794—Former slave and minister Richard Allen officially dedicated the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, Pa. The church was the first all-Black denomination not affiliated with a larger White congrega­tion. The incident leading to the dedica­tion took place in 1787 when Allen, Ab­salom Jones and several other Blacks were thrown out of Philadelphia’s St. George’s Methodist Episcopal Church when they attempted to pray along-side Whites. The AME Church would go on to become one of the largest Black reli­gious denominations in America.

1862—As the Southern, pro-slavery rebels prove more difficult in battle than expected, Congress passes a law giv­ing President Abraham Lincoln the au­thority to begin recruiting free Blacks and recently freed slaves into military service during the Civil War.

1911—Frank M. Snowden is born in York County, Va. The Harvard educated Snowden would become a prominent professor at Washington, D.C.’s, How­ard University and a leading authority on Blacks in ancient history. His ma­jor works include “Blacks in Antiquity: Ethiopians in the Greco-Roman Experi­ence” and “Before Color Prejudice: The Ancient View of Blacks.” Snowden doc­umented that “Ethiopians pioneered religion” and played a major role in the development of the greatness of an­cient Egypt. Snowden also showed that Blacks influenced the development of both ancient Greek and Roman societ­ies working in capacities ranging from musicians to scholars. Snowden died in February 2007 at the age of 95.

CHANGING THE WORLD–In this March 1, 1964, file photo, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, right, is shown with Black Muslim leader Malcolm X outside the Trans-Lux Newsreel Theater in New York. (AP Photo, File)

1942—Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is born Cassius Marcel­lus Clay in Louisville, Ky. Ali would join the Nation of Islam and become a major opponent of the U.S. war in Vietnam. He would later split with Malcolm X when Malcolm broke away from the Nation of Islam.

1944—The so-called Port of Chicago Mutiny takes place. In the middle of America’s involvement in World War II, an ammunitions depot at Port Chicago, Calif., explodes killing 320 men—most of them Black. It was the worse state­side disaster in U.S. military history. However, when 258 surviving Black sol­diers refused to return to work until they received certain safety guarantees, their refusal was labeled a mutiny by military authorities. Fifty of the soldiers were convicted of mutiny and jailed. However, after the war, President Harry S. Truman commuted their sentences.

JULY 18

1753—This is believed to be the day Lemuel Haynes escaped from slav­ery in Massachusetts. The product of a Black father and a mother who was normally described in history texts as “a White woman of respectable ancestry,” Haynes would become a renowned fig­ure in early American history. He fought with distinction in American Revolution­ary War for independence from Britain and would become the first Black per­son ordained as a minister by a main­stream Protestant church. He was also the first Black in American history to be­come head minister at a predominantly White church.

1863—Sergeant William H. Carney was the first Black person to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for brav­ery in battle. The bravery which led to the medal occurred on this day in 1863 at the battle of Battery Wagner.

1918—Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela is born in Transkei, South Africa. Mandela would spend 27 years in prison for his struggles against the system of racial oppression in South Africa known as apartheid. When he was finally released in 1990, it was a day of massive celebra­tion for Blacks and progressive Whites throughout South Africa and much of the world. He won hundreds of awards for his anti-apartheid efforts including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. With the downfall of apartheid in the early 1990s, Mandela would become the first Black president of the country in 1994. He was widely praised for not launching a campaign of revenge against his White former oppressors.

JULY 19

1848—Anti-slavery activist and the foremost Black leader of his day Fred­erick Douglass gives a stirring speech at the First Women’s Rights Convention, which took place in Seneca Falls, N.Y. Douglas helped sway the 260 women and 40 men present to back a women’s right to vote resolution being pushed by Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Initially, many of the delegates opposed the resolu­tion fearing it was too radical an idea for the times but changed their minds after hearing Douglass’ presentation. Wom­en would not finally get the right to vote until 1920.

1941—The first U.S. Army Flying Acad­emy for Black cadets is officially dedi­cated at Tuskegee, Ala. Between 1940 and 1946, 992 pilots were trained. More than 400 would see action in World War II even though many Whites initially felt Blacks were not intelligent enough to fly airplanes. The Tuskegee Airmen, as they became known, would fly with great distinction during the war. They were credited with downing 109 Ger­man planes and destroying numerous enemy fuel dumps, trucks and planes. Approximately 150 of them lost their lives during training or combat. Finally, in March 2007,more than 300 surviving members and their wives were honored and the airmen received the Congres­sional Gold Medal.

1952—Joe Louis Reliford broke the color barrier in Georgia State Baseball in Statesboro, Ga. He pinch hit, threw out a runner from left field and robbed the Statesboro Pilots best hitter, Jim Shuster of a home run—all in one in­ning and at the age of 12. His historical catch is on display in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he is the only batboy among Major League Baseball Hall of Fame In­ductees. Reliford is the author of “From Batboy to the Hall of Fame.”

JULY 20

1967—The first Black Power Confer­ence takes place in Newark, N.J. More than 1,000 delegates representing 126 organizations attended. The confer­ence represented a break with the in­tegration-with-Whites thrust of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Instead, delegates called for greater focus on Black political empowerment, econom­ic development, community control and the building of Black institutions.

JULY 21

1864—Amazingly, what is now con­sidered the first Black daily newspaper begins publishing on this day during slavery. The New Orleans Tribune was founded by wealthy Black Doctor Louis C. Roudanez and edited by a Belgium Jean-Charles Heuzean. The Tribune, however, actually followed the Daily Creole which began publication in 1856. But it was so pressured by Whites that it adopted pro-slavery positions. The Tribune, meanwhile, would begin as a tri-weekly and become a full-fledged daily in October.

1896—The National Association of Colored Women is founded in Wash­ington, D.C., and Mary Church Terrell is elected president. The association would establish nurseries, help orphans, and battle for a woman’s right to vote. Terrell became an activist and power broker in the nation’s capital fighting for desegregation of restaurants and help­ing build schools. She was born in 1863 and died in 1954.

2001—Blues legend John Lee Hooker dies. He was 83.

JULY 22

1861—President Abraham Lincoln submits the first draft of the Emancipa­tion Proclamation to his cabinet. The order freeing slaves, however, was not actually issued until Jan. 1, 1863. And even then, it benefited very few slaves. The Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the rebellious Southern states. But the federal government at the time did not have control of the South so no slaves actually went free. In the so-called Border States where the feder­al government did have authority, the Proclamation did not apply. About the only slaves who benefited were those who had already escaped and fled to the Union side during the Civil War.

1939—Jane Matilda Bolin becomes the first Black female judge in America. New York City Mayor Fiorella LaGuadia appointed her a judge in the court of domestic relations.

1963—Floyd Patterson loses his heavyweight boxing title to Sonny Lis­ton and Liston would later lose it to a young fighter by the name of Cassius Clay—later Muhammad Ali.

2001—Actor Whitman Mayo dies in Atlanta, Ga., of a heart attack. He was 71. Mayo is best known for his role as “Grady” in the popular 1970s television series “Sanford and Son.”

