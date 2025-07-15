Warner Bros CEO ‘Dismissed’ Black Superman Film by Ta-Nehisi Coates For Being ‘Too Woke’

Photo: Getty Images North America

Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav reportedly “dismissed” a film depicting a Black version of Superman, claiming the idea was “too woke.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Zaslav, who became the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery in April 2022, was approached with a high-profile script written by author Ta-Nehisi Coates about a Black Superman in the civil rights era.

At the time, Zaslav was reportedly attempting to reboot output for Warner Bros’ DC comic films following several movies that fell short at the box office. However, Zaslav killed the idea of creating a film about a Black Superman because the script was “too woke,” according to reports.

According to AV Club, the Black Superman movie was set to be produced by Star Wars director JJ Abrams.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films, and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero,” Coates said in a statement at the time.

Abrams added: “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros for the opportunity.”

Reports of the dismissed film come as a new Superman movie was rebooted by Warner Bros and DC Studios under the direction of James Gunn. The film, which premiered in theatres nationwide on Friday (July 11), stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

According to reports, Gunn and Peter Safran, DC Studios’ new co-CEOs, could reboot the Black Superman project at a later date.