Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Scarred With Theft of Music in Atlanta

The Cowboy Carter Tour was a phenomenal success despite the unfortunate incident.

On July 14, 2025, Atlanta Police Zone 6 officers responded to 99 Krog St. NE regarding a report of a theft from motor vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer from singer Beyonce’s fleet of cars was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen. The theft occurred on the evening of July 8, just days before the opening of the star’s Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz stadium. The break-in took place inside a parking deck at Krog Street Market, where members of Beyoncé’s team had parked their rental SUV.

According to reports, the items stolen from the SUV driven by the star’s choreographer Christopher Grant and one of her dancer’s, Diandre Blue, include jump drives containing unreleased music, footage plans for her show, and past and future set list.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” an officer wrote in the incident report. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained watermarked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists.”

According to reports from Billboard, who received a statement from Atlanta police, " the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release."

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect.

At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release.

