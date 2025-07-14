Mayor Dickens, City of Atlanta to Convert Lakewood Heights Elementary to Afforable Housing Complex

Mayor Dickens & Atlanta Urban Development Corporation Announce Request for Qualifications for Redevelopment of

Lakewood Heights Elementary School into Mixed-Use Community with Affordable Housing

Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUD) officially announced the release of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the former Lakewood Heights Elementary School, into a vibrant mixed-use community that integrates neighborhood retail and affordable housing. The property is a part of the Atlanta Public Schools system and located at 335 Sawtell Rd SE. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to create thriving, sustainable neighborhoods across southeast Atlanta and aligns with Mayor Andre Dickens’ ambitious goal of building or preserving 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030.

AUD is seeking qualified developers to respond to this RFQ, demonstrating the technical and financial capacity necessary to transform the 2.15-acre site into a dynamic community asset. The redevelopment is envisioned to feature approximately 55 units of primarily 2–3-bedroom rental housing and 8,000 square feet of commercial space, fostering an inclusive environment that meets the needs of local residents.

“The redevelopment of Lakewood Heights Elementary is a crucial step in our efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities in Atlanta. This initiative aligns with our vision of building a city where all residents have access to quality housing and essential services. It is an integral part of our goal to develop 20,000 units of affordable housing by 2030, and we are excited to see how this project will contribute to the revitalization of the Lakewood Heights neighborhood,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

“This redevelopment initiative represents a significant opportunity to repurpose underutilized public land into a community hub that serves the needs of our residents,” said John Majors, CEO of AUD. “Our goal is to create a mixed-income housing development that not only addresses the urgent need for affordable housing but also stimulates local economic growth and enhances neighborhood vitality.”

The RFQ was published on Thursday, July 3, 2025 and submissions must be received by August 25, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. Interested respondents are encouraged to submit their qualifications via the AUD website at atlurbdevco.com.

The Lakewood Heights Q&A and Bus Tour will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 2- 4pm, at Focus Community Strategies. Interested parties can register for the tour or attend virtually via the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lakewood-heights-rfq-site-tour-and-qa-tickets-1435018000469?aff=oddtdtcreator

The redevelopment project is aligned with Atlanta Public Schools’ (APS) commitment to responsible stewardship of its assets and its strategic focus on expanding affordable housing options. The former school site was declared surplus in May 2023, and through a collaborative intergovernmental agreement, APS and AUD are working together to advance community-centered redevelopment.

“Atlanta Public Schools has launched APS Forward 2040, a long range Comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan (CLRFP) that will guide strategic growth, ensuring the district leverages facility resources for the betterment of student achievement and our community. This project is an illustration of the district’s commitment to continuing to find ways to best leverage community assets in innovative ways,” said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson.

The vision for the Lakewood Heights site is rooted in extensive community engagement and support which has identified key priorities, including the preservation of the original school building, the integration of pedestrian-friendly design, and the provision of mixed-income housing to ensure community stability.

As part of the RFQ process, AUD will evaluate submissions based on developers’ experience with similar projects, their vision for the site, and their ability to execute the project effectively. The selected developer will collaborate closely with AUD and APS to finalize the development concept and plan.

For more information on this initiative and to view the RFQ details, please visit atlurbdevco.com.

Following the RFQ deadline, AUD will evaluate submissions and engage with the most qualified respondents to fulfill the City’s vision.

About the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation

In alignment with Mayor Dickens’ objective to construct or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by the year 2029, the City of Atlanta, in collaboration with Atlanta Housing, has established the Atlanta Urban Development Corporation (AUD). This non-profit subsidiary of the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta is committed to spearheading housing developments on publicly owned land.

AUD is committed to converting public land assets into attractive, amenity-rich, mixed-income housing developments that provide quality, affordable, and stable homes for all Atlantans. The organization works flexibly with both private-sector developers and public land-owning agencies to create impactful developments that benefit both tenants and neighborhoods. AUD prioritizes long-term affordability and public control of assets through an innovative model of public land development, achieving affordability goals without over-relying on limited resources by leveraging a unique toolkit of financial solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.atlurbdevco.com/.

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, where there is Excellence Everywhere, follow us on social media – Twitter(@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online atwww.atlantapublicschools.us.

