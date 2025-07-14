Atlanta to Close Old Wheat Street Encampment in Accordance with Task Force Recommendations

The City of Atlanta closed the Old Wheat Street encampment on Thursday, July 10th, following three months of outreach efforts and in alignment with recommendations from the City’s 90-Day Homelessness Task Force.

In preparation for the closure, outreach teams including Restoring One’s Hope of Atlanta and InTown Cares have engaged directly with all residents to offer housing placement, transportation, and access to housing resources. Most individuals are expected to transition to Welcome House, a partner facility offering transitional and long-term support—including wraparound services, individualized case management and additional resources. Signage notifying residents of the Old Wheat Street closure has been in place for more than two weeks.

“Since Day One of our Administration, we have made it our mission to house our residents in need with dignity, while closing dozens of encampments that pose health and public safety concerns to the city,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “The residents of the Old Wheat Street encampment have received months of outreach and support, and now they have access to a safe, stable and comfortable environment with services tailored to their needs.”

Map of Old Wheat Street Encampment Location

The Homelessness Task Force, authorized by City Council legislation (25-R-3086), brought together more than 30 nonprofit, advocacy, and government partners to create new policies and procedures for encampment response. Final recommendations include trauma-informed outreach, housing-first strategies, enhanced safety protocols such as thermal sweeps and visual tagging, and a five-day post-closure monitoring period to prevent re-encampment.

For more information on the City’s homelessness strategy and to read the Task Force final report, please visit: https://www.atlantaga.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/65704/638851657356470000

