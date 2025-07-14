30 Years Later: Sinbad’s Summer Jams are historic videos for future generations

By Timothy Cox for Atlanta Daily World

During many hot summer nights in the mid-1990s, Sinbad, the famous comedian, produced several R&B-funk-related musical concerts that today, are considered Black History Musical moments in time, and importantly, are tributes to many 1970s legendary bands.

Sinbad’s first Summer Jam appeared on HBO 30 years ago, as of July 2025.

Thanks to his connections with cable TV’s Home Box Office (HBO) network, the world was able to witness several world-renowned bands and artists in the tropical setting of the West Indies.

The real treasure is that Sinbad aka David Atkins, booked several of these bands just before their longevity and popularity was coming to a close.

For instance, he booked the Ohio Players, while Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner was still alive, though he did not play his signature double-neck guitar at the Sinbad concert.

The GAP Band still featured all three Wilson brothers; Charlie, Robert and Ronnie. Only Charlie is still alive now. So, their appearance is very special. And, it was prior to the solo-star rise of Charlie when Snoop Dogg nick-named him “Uncle Charlie” and a he’s become a solo showstopper ever since.

The Isley Brothers’ 1997 appearance on a Sinbad Jam, was special mainly because lead singer Ronnie Isley, was a younger version of his 2025 self. No sitting onstage, a still-healthy older performer — ready to slay his audiences – especially the ladies with those signature sweet love ballads.

He, along with his sole remaining Isley Brother – guitarist Ernie Isley, both handled their business on that show – and today, those Cincinnati, Ohio natives are still offering splendid live performances void of Ronnie’s ex-wife and background singer, Angela Winbush.

During a brief five-year period, from 1995 to 2000, Sinbad’s Summer Jams featured a lineup of 1970s soul music legends, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Gladys Knight, The O’Jays featuring Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, Average White Band, WAR, Al Green, Kool & The Gang and more.

Al Green featured his now-deceased music director, guitarist Larry Lee (Jimi Hendrix’s former Army bandmate), while Kool’s Gang still featured four original members who are now deceased: drummer/keyboardist George “Funky George” Brown, Ronald (Khalis Bayaan) Bell, Dennis DT Thomas and Claydes Charles Smith. Longtime trombonist Clifford Adams, died in 2015.

Lead singer James JT Taylor also made a temporary special appearance during this Jamaica show. Fortunately, he’s still with

us, but no longer a regular band member. But he did perform when the band was finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024.

Sinbad also made the timely decision to request guitarist/showman Roger Troutman, leader of ZAPP. Roger and ZAPP performed at the July 1998 Sinbad jam in Aruba. Less than a year later, on April 25, 1999, Roger was fatally shot by his older brother Larry Troutman in their hometown of Dayton, Ohio.

The first Summer Jam also featured a healthy Philly soul man named Frankie Beverly, many moons before he would suffer from signs of dementia and eventually die in 2024.

Sinbad’s choice to hire Earth Wind & Fire was timely. Although founder, Maurice White was already a non-performer with the band, suffering from early onset Parkinson’s disease, guitarist/lead singer Sheldon Reynolds did perform on that show, though he’s now deceased. But Atlanta drummer, Sonny Emery, was a funky rhythm machine on this gig.

The Whispers were still a quartet, with Nicholas Caldwell, performing prior to his unexpected death in 2016. He was their choreographer for most of their careers. He was the tall, debonair grey-bearded, co-founding group member.

And now, as of June 26, 2025, we learned of the shocking death of Walter Scott, a founding member (and twin Scott brother) of The Whispers. Therefore, the only existing original Whispers are Wallace (Scotty) Scott and Leveil Degree. They both concurred that Caldwell was irreplaceable. But now with the twin’s death, no one can predict the Whispers’ future as a traveling touring band. However, in a recent YouTube post, the band performed immediately without Walter and they were effective too. As they say in showbusiness, the ‘show must go on.’

The Temptations, featuring their only original member and founder Otis Williams, made a special appearance in 1997 and surprisingly moved Sinbad’s youthful crowd. On that same show, Michael Cooper and Con Funk Shun, blazed the stage with their own brand of Memphis-stewed West Coast funk.

That same ’97 Aruba jam, also featured the Big Apple-Atlanta sounds of Larry Blackmon’s Cameo. Of course, Blackmon’s group was at the top of their game in the mid-90s and delivered a stellar setlist of their all-time hits, including “Candy” and “Sparkle.” Their set featured the funky licks of the late drummer, John Blackwell Jr., of Columbia, South Carolina.

And Sam Moore of Sam and Dave fame, did his thang too, in the summer of ’99. He sang an upbeat rendition of his classic platinum offering, “Hold On I’m Coming.” Moore died in January 2025 of complications from surgery.

And The Barkays, kept up the Memphis tradition with their surviving bassist James Alexander from the Otis Redding tragic flight of December 1967 and their blonde-haired lead singer, Larry Dodson. Alexander and Dodson are still alive.

And, lest we forget, the classic performance of one Isaac Hayes when he brought the house down with his energetic live version of “Shaft,” featuring the now deceased wah-wah guitarman, Charles “Skip” Pitts. Their show occurred in July 1998, during Sinbad’s IV Jam. Ike aka “Black Moses,” died on August 10, 2008, while Pitts died in May 2012.

In 1999, Sinbad made a special tribute to El DeBarge and his three DeBarge brothers, when the family band displayed their first-tenor, high falsetto vocal ranges and explicit family vocal harmonies.

But it was Emilio “MeMe” Castillo’s Tower of Power band from Oaktown, with that brilliant brass section in Jamaica, 1996, that set souls

on fire. Special that night was the late Francisco “Rocco” Prestia on bass guitar and the now-retired drummer, David Garibaldi holding down the fat-back, greasy grooves on “What Is Hip,” so special to the TOP foundation.

Then Lakeside featuring their former great lead singer, Mark E. Wood – showed the world how the soul brothers from Dayton, Ohio really gets down. Wood is no longer with the original band – unfortunately. That’s why their performance is so unique these days, for historical purposes.

But don’t get it twisted, there were several women artists who turned it out during Sinbad’s five shows. The following list says it all:

∙ Gladys Knight, 1995 ∙ Teena Marie (1995) ∙ Natalie Cole, 1996 ∙ Evelyn Champagne King (1997) ∙ The Emotions (1998) ∙ Stephanie Mills (1998) ∙ Cheryl Lynn (1998) ∙ Chaka Khan (1999)

This writer made several recent attempts to interview Sinbad at this NYC offices, to get a personal perspective of how he conceived these special shows. As of mid-2025, although he’s certainly progressed in major proportions, it appears Sinbad is still recuperating from what was reportedly a major debilitating stroke in October 2020.

From all of his several fans, we wish the talented comedian and concert promoter/producer, the best of continued health and very importantly – a major

THANKS, for creating the historic Sinbad Summer Jams so generations of music fans can forever utilize simple computer/cell phone keystrokes and YouTube, to access valuable Black Music Historical performances, by many of our American Music Masters.

(ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Timothy Cox is a veteran journalist who formerly worked with Scripps-Howard and Gannett publications. He’s a former entertainment editor with the New Pittsburgh Courier and member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He’s also a professional musician.

