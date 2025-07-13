T-Mobile Abandons DEI Amid Pressure From Trump Administration

Photo: Getty Images North America

T-Mobile has scrapped its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as it seeks to make two major acquisitions, which require approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In a letter sent to the FCC on Tuesday (July 8), the wireless carrier pledged to discontinue its DEI policies “not just in name, but in substance.”

“We recognize that the legal and policy landscape surrounding DEI under federal law has changed,” T-Mobile wrote, per USA Today.

Among the changes are the elimination of roles and teams dedicated to DEI and the removal of DEI references from its website and training material. The company is also opening up training and other career development opportunities to all employees.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr previously threatened to block deals involving companies engaged in DEI.

“Any businesses that are looking for FCC approval, I would encourage them to get busy ending any sort of their invidious forms of DEI discrimination,” Carr said in an interview.

In May, the FCC approved Verizon’s $20 billion deal to acquire Frontier Communications after it ended its commitment to DEI. T-Mobile needs FCC approval to acquire US Cellular’s wireless operations and internet provider Metronet through a joint venture with KKR.

Carr said T-Mobile’s move to roll back DEI was “another good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and the public interest.”