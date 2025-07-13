HBCU Community Pushes For Release Of Morehouse Graduate Detained By ICE

Photo: Getty Images

HBCU alumni and students are rallying behind Morehouse graduate Alex Maganda, who was recently detained by ICE in Texas.

According to Black Enterprise, Maganda, a former football player who graduated from Morehouse in 2018, is being held in ICE custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas.

News of Maganda’s detainment spread online, sparking the #FreeAlexMaganda movement pushing for his release.

Fellow Morehouse graduate JaMarcus Toomer took to Instagram to rally support for Maganda.

“Alex is widely known amongst his peers and alumni from Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta. He was questioned by Dallas PD, leading to his detention in an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Many of us know Alex as a kind-hearted individual, a dedicated worker, and someone who has always been there for his friends and family. His life and well-being are in jeopardy, and his absence is deeply felt. We must rally together to support him during this difficult time,” Toomer wrote in his post.

“It is crucial to understand the serious implications that come with ICE detentions. Individuals in these situations may face deportation and separation from their families and communities, often with little notice or recourse. As Morehouse Men, we live by the code “I got my brother’s back,” and now is the time to embody that spirit of solidarity and support,” he added.

According to reports, class councils at Morehouse and Spelman have mobilized to help provide Maganda with legal representation amid his detainment. Maganda’s detainment puts a spotlight on the disproportionate risk of detention and deportation that Black Americans face amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Maganda reportedly remains “in good spirits” as the HBCU community continues to campaign online and coordinate aid. No court date has been announced in Maganda’s case.