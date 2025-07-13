19-Year-Old Teen Becomes Youngest Black Woman Chess Champion

Photo: Moment RF

A 19-year-old Black teenager has made chess history.

According to the Black News, chess player Jessica Hyatt, 19, recently became the youngest African American woman to earn the National Master title. Hyatt’s chess victories have also paved the way for her to become the highest-rated African American woman player ever.

Hyatt was first introduced to chess in Brooklyn, New York through Chess in the Schools, a nonprofit organization that aims to teach the game to students in undeserved communities.

In 2019, Hyatt won the New York State Scholastic Championship. She became the KCF All-Girls Nationals Champion in 2023 and a five-time member of the USA National Youth Team. That same year, Hyatt held a draw against the top-seeded Liya Kurmangaliyeva at the World Youth Chess Championship despite being rated 1818.

Hyatt is also among the few African American women to ever beat a grandmaster. In 2021, Hyatt defeated Grandmaster Michael Rohde, and in 2022, she took down Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra.

By 2024, Hyatt was ranked the No. 1 18-year-old girl in the U.S. She became the youngest African American woman to earn the National Master title later that year.

Hyatt’s chess skills have earned her over $40,000 in college scholarships. The 19-year-old continues to break down barriers for Black women in the game.