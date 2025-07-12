Tyler Perry’s Legendary Character Returns in Madea’s Destination Wedding

Everyone’s favorite matriarch is back, this time taking her rollicking, heartwarming fun to more tropical climes. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding, his second Madea film to be released in creative partnership with Netflix, finds the family headed to the Bahamas to celebrate an unexpected wedding. Watch the hilarious movie on Netflix now.

Madea appeared onscreen for the first time in 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman and went on to become a massive franchise star. In fact, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding is Perry’s 13th Madea film (and 30th overall). “It’s been 20 years now since Diary of a Mad Black Woman came out,” says writer, director, star, and producer Tyler Perry of the milestone anniversary. “To see that this character is still enduring, and people are still watching and enjoying and laughing, it’s really mind-blowing to me.”

See the squad touch down in the trailer below.

Following the astronomical success of Madea’s debut on Netflix (A Madea Homecoming, which spent four weeks at No.1 on the Global Top 10 Films List when it came out in 2022), Madea’s Destination Wedding promises the same raucous comedy the iconic outspoken grandmother has become known for. “I keep coming back because some of this is just escapism,” adds Perry. “Just let’s leave the world behind for a moment and come to Madea’s house, and have some good food and laugh, and cry and celebrate and be all of those things.”

Alongside Perry, Angi Bones and Tony Strickland produce for Tyler Perry Studios. Niya Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Terri J. Vaughn serve as executive producers.