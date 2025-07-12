Georgia DOT awards contracts for statewide transportation projects

In May 2025, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded nine transportation contracts totaling approximately $28.5 million.

The largest award, valued at $8.6 million, will construct a 0.417-mile bridge and its approaches on County Road (CR) 145/Slygo Road over I-24/State Route (SR) 409 and Pope Creek in Dade County. The second-largest project, estimated at $4.3 million, includes 0.256-mile of bridge construction and approaches on City Street (CS) 1472/Waters Road over Long Indian Creek in Fulton County. These two projects combined with four additional construction projects within this letting cycle are valued at $23.1 million and account for approximately 81 percent of the total funds awarded.

A resurfacing project valued at $4.7 million accounts for approximately 17 percent of the total funds awarded. This project includes 5.539 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 9, beginning at SR 9 (Peachtree Street) and extending north of Paces Ferry Road in Fulton County.

The remaining 2 percent of the funds will provide for the completion of two safety projects valued at $611,322. A project located in Chatham County will improve the Southbound turn lane ramp on I-95/ SR 405 at SR 26. The remaining safety project includes installation of wrong way driving detection systems on the managed lanes at various locations on I-75/SR 401 in Cobb and Henry counties.

The May awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1, 2024, to $2 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects.

Award Announcement list (includes awarded, rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on May 16, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on May 30, 2025.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.

