This Week In Black History July 9-15, 2025

President Abraham Lincoln, with young son Tad and Senator Charles Sumner, salutes a detachment of African-American Union troops in Richmond, Virginia at the end of the American Civil War. Published in 1883, the illustration is now in the public domain. Digital restoration by Steven Wynn Photography. (Getty Images)

JULY 9

1863—Eight Black regiments play a major role as Union troops cap­ture Port Hudson in Louisiana. They had laid siege to the Confederate fortress since May 23. The victo­ry, along with the July 4 capture of Vicksburg, Miss., gave U.S. forc­es control of the Mississippi River, cut the Confederate army in half and laid the foundation for ending the Civil War. The Civil War would drag on for another two years but the Confederate troops fighting to maintain slavery were never able to recover from the loss of Port Hud­son.

1893—Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performs the first successful open heart surgery in American history. He repaired a knife wound to the heart of one James Cornish. Cor­nish would go on to live for another 20 years. Williams established him­self as one of the foremost African American surgeons in the history of this nation. In addition to the sur­gery, his achievements were many. Born in 1856 in Hollidaysburg, Pa., he was appointed surgeon general of Freedman’s (now Howard Univer­sity) Hospital in Washington, D.C. He taught at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He was a surgeon at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and he founded Provident Hospital in Chicago where he trained many of the nation’s early Black doctors and nurses. Williams also co-found­ed the predominantly Black Nation­al Medical Association.

2009—Reports first emerge sug­gesting that Haiti was beginning to conquer its HIV/AIDS epidemic. Ac­cording to UNAIDS, the official AIDS infection rate on the poverty-ridden Caribbean island for people ages 15-49 was 2.2 percent—down from a high of nearly 8 percent in the 1980s. The decline was attributed to the closing of blood banks, where the poor sold their blood for mon­ey; the work of the Boston-based Partners in Health; and Haiti’s own GHESKIO clinic.

JULY 10

1775—Shortly after taking com­mand of the troops fighting for American independence from Brit­ain, Gen. George Washington (the nation’s first president) has his ad­jutant general issue an order bar­ring any further Blacks from joining the Continental Army. The decision would be confirmed by the Conti­nental Congress in November of 1775. The fear was that Blacks who fought for America’s independence would be justified in demanding an end to slavery. And slave owners, including Washington, did not want that.

1927—David Dinkins, the first Black man elected mayor of New York City, is born on this day in 1927. He was born in Trenton, N.J., and served as New York City mayor from 1989 to 1993.

1943—Tennis sensation Arthur Ashe was born on this day in Rich­mond, Va. He would become the first Black male to win the Wimble­don men’s singles championship by defeating Jimmy Connors in 1975. Ashe would receive a contaminated blood transfusion and die of AIDS in February 1993.

1972—The Democratic Party holds its presidential convention in Miami, Fla. New York Congress­woman Shirley Chisholm, the first Black person to actively seek the party’s presidential nomination, received 151.95 votes on the first ballot. Senator George McGovern would eventually be nominated. Chisholm had been the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress, achieving the distinction in 1968. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a Barbadian mother and a Guyanese father. Chisholm’s signa­ture phrase was “Un-bought and un-bossed.” She died in January 2005.

JULY 11

1905—The Niagara Movement (forerunner of the NAACP) is founded during a meeting near Ni­agara Falls, N.Y. Among the most prominent Blacks at the meeting were intellectual and activist W.E.B. DuBois and newspaper publishers William Monroe Trotter and Ida B. Wells Barnett.

1915—Mifflin Wistar Gibbs dies. Gibbs had worked on the Under­ground Railroad helping Blacks escape from slavery along with Frederick Douglas. He would later become publisher of Mirror of the Times—the first Black newspaper in California. He was also the first Af­rican-American elected to a munic­ipal judgeship in the state.

Walter Hawkins performed on stage in the East Room of the White House, where he was joined on stage by his brother Edwin, Tuesday, June 17, 2008, in honor of Black Music Month.White House photo by Eric Draper.

2010—Gospel legend Bishop Walter Hawkins dies. The Grammy award-winning Hawkins died at his home in Ripon, Calif. Hawkins was part of the influential Hawkins fam­ily. His brother was Edwin Hawkins and for a while he was married to gospel great Tramaine Hawkins.

JULY 12

1887—Mound Bayou, Miss., per­haps the nation’s best known his­torically all-Black town, is founded by ex-slave Isaiah Montgomery and his cousin Benjamin T. Green. It was built as a sanctuary for former slaves during a period when Jim Crow rac­ism and terrorism by groups such as the Ku Klux Klan were on the rise. It is considered the oldest surviving all-Black town in America. Accord­ing to the 2000 Census, the town had 2,100 residents.

1937—Actor, comedian and po­litical activist William “Bill” Cosby is born on this day in Philadelphia, Pa. Cosby would rise from nightclub comedian, to actor in several of the so-called Black exploitation movies of the 1970s, to star of the hit NBC television series “The Cosby Show” from 1984-92. The show won nu­merous awards and praise for its portrayal of a middle-class African American family.

1949—Although he is seldom mentioned today, Frederick M. Jones was one of Black America’s most productive inventors. There are at least 60 patents to his credit. However, Jones is best known for the invention of an air conditioning unit. Specifically, he designed an automatic refrigeration system for long-haul trucks and trains which he patented on this day in 1949. Jones was born in 1893 in Covington, Ky., near Cincinnati. He died in 1961.

JULY 13

1863—One of the bloodiest race (or perhaps more appropriately “racist”) riots in America history be­gins. The event, known historically as New York City Draft Riots, was sparked by angry opposition to the congressionally passed Enrollment Act—a mandatory draft requiring White men to fight in the Civil War. Many Whites went on a rampage out of opposition to the draft and fear of freed Blacks competing with them for jobs. The rioting lasted from July 13 to July 16 before it was finally put down with the aid of Fed­eral troops. But before it was over, an estimated 100 people had been killed and 300 wounded—most of them Blacks. The mandatory draft also reflected a fact commonly omit­ted from standard American history texts: the class nature of much legis­lation. In this instance, the draft only applied to poor and working-class Whites. Wealthy Whites were offi­cially exempted from the draft by paying a fee.

1868—Oscar J. Dunn, a former slave, is installed as Louisiana’s lieu­tenant governor. At the time, it was the highest elective state position ever achieved by any African Amer­ican. Another Black, Antoine Dubu­clet, was installed as state treasurer. However, virtually all the Black polit­ical gains after the Civil War would be wiped out by the Hayes-Tilden Compromise of 1872 and the sub­sequent anti-Black Jim Crow laws. It would take nearly 100 years (during the 1960s) before Blacks would once again begin to match the polit­ical gains they had made during the post-Civil War period.

JULY 15

1779—Noted Black spy Pompey Lamb supplies the American rev­olutionary forces with information, which enables them to win the Bat­tle of Stony Point—the last major battle of the Revolutionary War in New York State. Lamb had worked as a fruit and vegetable delivery man for the British Army.

1822—Philadelphia becomes one of the first major cities to open its public schools to Blacks. The first school was a segregated one just for Black boys. One for girls was opened four years later in 1826. The city’s public schools would remain segregated until the 1930s.

About Post Author