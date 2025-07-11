Atlanta Public Schools Announces Community Eligibility Provision Schools for 2025-2026

Atlanta Public Schools is participating in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), eliminating the need for families to complete and submit meal applications and reducing administrative and printing costs for the district.
Recognizing that children need healthy meals to learn, APS offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to students with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
The following schools will be participating in this alternative provision and provide meals at no charge to children during School Year 2025-2026:
Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy
Barack & Michelle Obama Academy
Usher-Collier Elementary School
Beecher Hills Elementary School
Benteen Elementary School
Bolton Academy
Booker T. Washington High School
Boyd Elementary School
Burgess Peterson Elementary School
H.J. Russell West End Academy
Bunche Middle School
Carver STEAM Academy
Carver Early College
Cascade Elementary School
Centennial Academy
Cleveland Avenue Elementary School
Continental Colony Elementary School
Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Deerwood Academy
Dobbs Elementary School
Douglass High School
Dunbar Elementary School
F.L. Stanton Elementary School
Fickett Elementary School
Finch Elementary School
Garden Hills Elementary School
Gideons Elementary School
Harper-Archer Elementary School
Heritage Academy Elementary School
Humphries Elementary School
Hutchinson Elementary School
John Lewis Invictus Academy
Kimberly Elementary School
Kindezi
Kindezi Old Fourth Ward
M.L. King Middle School
Long Middle School
M.A. Jones Elementary School
Maynard Jackson High School
Mays High School
Hollis Innovation Academy
Miles Elementary School
Parkside Elementary School
Perkerson Elementary School
Peyton Forest Elementary School
Phoenix Academy
Price Middle School
Scott Elementary School
Slater Elementary School
South Atlanta High School
Sylvan Hills Middle School
B.E.S.T. Academy
Hope-Hill Elementary School
Therrell High School
Toomer Elementary School
Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy
Wesley International Academy
West Manor Elementary School
Young Middle School
Nondiscrimination Statement (As mandated by the United States Department of Agriculture): This explains what to do if you believe you have been treated unfairly.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the state or local agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
- Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
- Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
