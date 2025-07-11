Atlanta Public Schools Announces Community Eligibility Provision Schools for 2025-2026

Atlanta Public Schools is participating in the federal Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), eliminating the need for families to complete and submit meal applications and reducing administrative and printing costs for the district.

Recognizing that children need healthy meals to learn, APS offers healthy meals every school day at no charge to students with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The following schools will be participating in this alternative provision and provide meals at no charge to children during School Year 2025-2026:

Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy

Barack & Michelle Obama Academy

Usher-Collier Elementary School

Beecher Hills Elementary School

Benteen Elementary School

Bolton Academy

Booker T. Washington High School

Boyd Elementary School

Burgess Peterson Elementary School

H.J. Russell West End Academy

Bunche Middle School

Carver STEAM Academy

Carver Early College

Cascade Elementary School

Centennial Academy

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Deerwood Academy

Dobbs Elementary School

Douglass High School

Dunbar Elementary School

F.L. Stanton Elementary School

Fickett Elementary School

Finch Elementary School

Garden Hills Elementary School

Gideons Elementary School

Harper-Archer Elementary School

Heritage Academy Elementary School

Humphries Elementary School

Hutchinson Elementary School

John Lewis Invictus Academy

Kimberly Elementary School

Kindezi

Kindezi Old Fourth Ward

M.L. King Middle School

Long Middle School

M.A. Jones Elementary School

Maynard Jackson High School

Mays High School

Hollis Innovation Academy

Miles Elementary School

Parkside Elementary School

Perkerson Elementary School

Peyton Forest Elementary School

Phoenix Academy

Price Middle School

Scott Elementary School

Slater Elementary School

South Atlanta High School

Sylvan Hills Middle School

B.E.S.T. Academy

Hope-Hill Elementary School

Therrell High School

Toomer Elementary School

Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy

Wesley International Academy

West Manor Elementary School

Young Middle School

Nondiscrimination Statement (As mandated by the United States Department of Agriculture): This explains what to do if you believe you have been treated unfairly.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the state or local agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 Fax: (202) 690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 50,000 students across 87 learning sites, including 59 neighborhood schools, five partner schools, 19 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies, and two alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, where there is Excellence Everywhere, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

