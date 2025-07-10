Jamie Allen Joins Morehouse School of Medicine as Senior VP and Chief Legal Officer

Experienced legal executive and attorney brings more than 25 years of experience providing trusted legal counsel and leadership

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is proud to announce that Jamie Allen, JD, LLM, has joined MSM as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Allen is an experienced legal executive and attorney with more than 25 years of experience providing trusted legal counsel and leadership. At MSM, she will also serve as Corporate Secretary and provide legal oversight for Morehouse Healthcare.

“We are honored to welcome Jamie Allen to Morehouse School of Medicine. Her exceptional legal acumen, deep understanding of healthcare operations and commitment to service make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine. “As Chief Legal Officer, she will play a critical role in guiding our institution through an evolving healthcare and academic landscape, ensuring that we remain aligned with our mission to advance health equity through education, research and patient care.”

Prior to joining MSM, Ms. Allen served as Vice President of Legal Services for BJC Health System, the largest nonprofit health system in Missouri where she advised on hospital operations, vendor relationships, academic affiliations, medical staff affairs and philanthropic engagement.

Ms. Allen transitioned to BJC following its merger with Saint Luke’s Health System, where she was Vice President and General Counsel for Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, the system’s flagship and award-winning tertiary and quaternary care hospital and the primary teaching hospital for the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. As a key member of the leadership team, she guided legal strategy supporting clinical operations, supply chain initiatives and commercial transactions. She also provided legal oversight for the hospital’s affiliated college of nursing and led the legal aspects of its divestiture.

Prior to joining Saint Luke’s in 2013, Ms. Allen spent a decade with General Electric, where she developed a global perspective advising on legal matters for GE Healthcare’s diagnostic imaging businesses across Europe and the Middle East. During her tenure, she earned a Six Sigma Black Belt certification and was selected for GE’s prestigious Key Talent Program. Earlier in her career, she worked as an associate at Husch Blackwell.

Ms. Allen holds a Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Health Law from Loyola University Chicago. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Economics (cum laude) from Grambling State University.

Ms. Allen is deeply engaged in her community, having served on several nonprofit boards and being actively involved in community service organizations. She was recognized with the Women’s Justice Award by Missouri Lawyers Media and is a graduate of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Centurions Leadership Program.

