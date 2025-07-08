Memorial Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in HBCU Scholarships at Global Youth Conference in The Bahamas

More than $1 million in scholarships were awarded to high-achieving international students at the Fourth Annual Global Youth Leadership Conference (GYLC) in Nassau, The Bahamas, organized by The Memorial Foundation in partnership with a host of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Held in late-spring 2025, the day-long summit welcomed more than 500 juniors and seniors—both in-person and virtually—to the University of The Bahamas, offering students a direct connection to HBCU opportunities, including on-the-spot admissions and financial aid. The event is part of The Memorial Foundation’s mission to build global youth leadership and increase access to higher education through the lens of the HBCU experience.

Launched by the Foundation in 2021, the Global Youth Leadership Conference in The Bahamas is designed to connect high-achieving international students with the cultural richness and academic promise of HBCUs. The 2025 gathering featured participation from several prominent institutions, including Clinton College (Rock Hill, South Carolina), Florida Memorial University (Miami Gardens, Florida), Harris-Stowe State University (St. Louis, Missouri), Morris Brown College (Atlanta, Georgia), and Philander Smith University (Little Rock, Arkansas). These colleges were represented by their presidents and senior leadership, offering a firsthand look at the academic programs, campus life, and community that define the HBCU experience.

With thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded on-site, the Foundation’s initiative served as a launchpad for dozens of students who may not have otherwise considered or had access to an HBCU education. In addition to the colleges physically present, several other institutions contributed to the scholarship effort remotely, including Benedict College (Columbia, South Carolina), LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tennessee), Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), and Wiley University (Marshall, Texas).

The Memorial Foundation also partnered with key local and international voices in education and philanthropy. Featured speakers included The Honorable Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technological and Vocational Training for The Bahamas, who emphasized the importance of academic ambition and global connectivity for Bahamian youth. Sir Franklyn Wilson, Chairman of Sunshine Holdings Limited (SHL), addressed the economic and social value of higher education in building strong communities.

Bringing additional perspective from the U.S., Rasheem Rooke of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) spoke to attendees about pathways for international students to obtain philanthropic support for studying at HBCUs. His presence underscored the broad network of institutions and advocates committed to expanding access to education beyond American borders.

The Memorial Foundation is best known as the steward of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., but its work extends far beyond maintaining monuments. Through programs like the Global Youth Leadership Conference, the Foundation seeks to carry forward Dr. King’s vision of equality, opportunity, and service by investing in the next generation of global Black leaders.

The 2025 conference once again brought that mission to life by providing students in The Bahamas a unique opportunity to envision a future at an HBCU—where academic excellence, cultural pride, and community empowerment converge. For many of the students who participated, the experience was more than a college fair—it was a transformative step toward their educational journey and personal development.

By awarding over $1 million in scholarships and expanding the visibility of HBCUs on an international stage, The Memorial Foundation is helping to ensure that the legacy of these institutions continues to thrive. The event demonstrated that education is not confined by geography and that the values embodied by HBCUs—leadership, service, resilience, and pride—resonate with students around the world.

As the Global Youth Leadership Conference continues to grow each year, The Memorial Foundation’s commitment to youth empowerment and global education remains unwavering. For students in The Bahamas and beyond, the opportunity to connect with HBCUs is no longer a distant dream—it’s a real, tangible path forward.

