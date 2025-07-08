Don’t Like What A Company Stands For? Don’t Shop There

by Robb Pitts, Chairman Fulton County Board of Commissioners

Do you shop at Target or Dollar General? Drink Coke or Pepsi? Have an account with Chase, Bank of America or Wells Fargo?

I am in no way singling these companies out, but simply using them as examples of the many major corporations that have scaled back or quietly eliminated their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In essence, they have — due to Supreme Court decisions, Executive Orders and investor demands — abandoned their commitment to embrace Black and Brown Americans, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other marginalized communities they once claimed to support.

Where you spend your money — and who you do business with — matters. If a company doesn’t reflect your values, then it doesn’t deserve your loyalty.

Boycotts are a simple, nonviolent, and time-tested way to send a powerful message to corporate leaders. Throughout history, they’ve been used effectively when people feel ignored or disrespected by those in power. When consumers unite, they can influence policies, leadership decisions, and business practices — without ever casting a ballot or holding elected office.

Retailers and service providers rely heavily on public trust and brand loyalty. A well-organized boycott that gains attention can damage a company’s image, impact profits, and force change.

I know firsthand how effective boycotts, other civil action and utilizing our justice system can be in bringing about change.

In the early 1960s, students from Atlanta’s historically Black colleges –and others across the country — organized sit-ins and boycotts targeting segregated lunch counters and retail stores, including the famed Rich’s Department Store. Their efforts led to the hiring of Black employees and contributed to the peaceful integration of Atlanta Public Schools.

Pressure on private clubs to integrate was also successful. Then Atlanta City Councilman Bill Campbell — who went on to serve as Atlanta Mayor — introduced legislation that I wholeheartedly supported. It threatened to deny liquor licenses to private clubs that excluded Blacks, and it wasn’t long before those clubs opened their doors to integration.

Much earlier than that — as a teenager — I remember the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, sparked by Rosa Parks’ arrest. The year-long protest by Black residents led to the desegregation of the city’s public buses. It was a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement and a powerful reminder that financial pressure can drive social change.

Today, thanks to social media, boycotts are more effective than ever. A single post on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok can go viral within minutes, holding companies accountable in ways we couldn’t have imagined in earlier decades.

I applaud Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for taking a bold stand and calling for a boycott of Target, and today expanding his efforts to zero in on other companies that have turned their backs on diversity and inclusion.

Boycotts. Sit-ins. Walkouts. They were effective in the past — and they remain a powerful force for change today.

Here in Fulton County — the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement — every resident, every faith leader, and every government official has a role to play in ensuring equity and justice for all.

Together, we can make a difference. With our voices, our votes, and yes — with our wallets.

