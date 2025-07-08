DeKalb County Unveils New Peaceful Protest Protocol (P³) Toolkit for DeKalb Residents

In an effort to support civic engagement and uphold public safety, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has introduced the Peaceful Protest Protocol (P³) Toolkit. This new resource is designed to help residents understand how to lawfully and safely exercise their right to protest.

The development of the P³ Toolkit comes in response to growing public demonstrations and a clear need for accessible information. It offers straightforward guidance on how to plan a protest, outlines relevant local ordinances, clarifies when permits are required, and shares important safety tips. The toolkit also sets expectations for how participants and law enforcement can work together to keep events peaceful. To ensure the information reaches as many people as possible, it is available in both English and Spanish.

“This toolkit was created because protest is a right—and protecting that right is a responsibility I take seriously,” said CEO Cochran-Johnson. “We want our residents to feel empowered, informed, and supported as they make their voices heard.”

With the launch of this initiative, DeKalb County continues its work to promote transparency, education, and trust between local government and the community. The P³ Toolkit is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to speak up and stand for what they believe in—safely, clearly, and confidently.

About Post Author