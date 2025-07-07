Haitians Win in Federal Court Against Trump’s Attempt to Remove Protections

Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees (HWHR) welcomes the Eastern District Court of New York’s decision to reject the Trump administration’s attempt to cut short the most recent extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians. The ruling affirms what we and our communities have known all along: any effort to strip status from Haitian TPS holders is unlawful, discriminatory, and in direct violation of the law.

“The decision to terminate TPS early was profoundly hypocritical and cruel. Temporary Protected Status was created to protect people from returning to perilous conditions. Haiti is facing ongoing political instability, gang violence, displacement, and a humanitarian crisis created in part by U.S. foreign policy—even the Trump administration is advising people not to travel to Haiti,” said Aline Gue, Executive Director of Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees.

Judge Brian Cogan’s decision halts the administration’s plan to reduce the TPS extension—originally set to last through February 2026—by six months. This ruling protects over half a million Haitian TPS holders across the United States, including tens of thousands of families who have lived, worked, and contributed to this country for more than a decade.

TPS holders are essential workers. We power key industries—from healthcare and construction to hospitality and agriculture. We are artists, entrepreneurs, teachers, and social workers. We have pensions and mortgages. We have children and grandchildren here. We are your neighbors. We are your community. Today’s decision makes it clear that our futures should not be discarded for political gain.

This outcome is the result of tireless organizing, legal strategy, and community power. We are especially grateful to the Haitian TPS holders who courageously stood as plaintiffs in this case, and to the legal teams who made this victory possible. We also recognize the critical role of community presence in the courtroom, which brought to life the very real and deeply personal stakes behind this fight.

But while we celebrate this win, we remain vigilant. The Trump administration has made clear its intent to dismantle immigration protections across the board—from ending humanitarian parole to reinstating racist travel bans. Just weeks ago, the Supreme Court gave a green light to end TPS protections for Venezuelans while litigation is still ongoing. The battle is far from over.

We call on our elected officials to push against the racist policies that criminalize Black people who are trying to survive and provide for their families.

We will continue to organize, educate, and fight alongside our community until all Haitians can live without fear of deportation or displacement.

About Post Author