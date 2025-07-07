Delta Sigma Theta Hosts 57th National Convention

Thousands Convene in Washington, DC, Celebrating 112 Years of Public Service, Empowerment and Impact

More than a century of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action will take center stage as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, convenes its 57th National Convention, bringing together attendees from across the globe to celebrate its legacy and shape its path forward.

At capacity, 20,000 members of the storied organization will convene July 8-13, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation’s capital, joined by an additional 13,000 tuning in virtually. From empowering communities to elevating its impact, the

Sorority is moving forward with fortitude to meet this pivotal moment with purpose, power, and unity.

“It is my honor to welcome our dynamic sisterhood to the 57th National Convention of Delta Sigma Theta,” said International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes. “Our Sorority was founded 112 years ago on the campus of Howard University by 22 young women. We honor

our origin and our future through our theme ‘Forward with Fortitude: A Homecoming of Strength and Purpose.’ During the coming days, we will be inspired by our legacy and energized by the possibilities ahead, as we exchange ideas and information, hear from

experts, and learn about best practices to actively engage our sisterhood, empower our

communities, and elevate our impact.”

The Sorority’s tradition of activism on the frontlines dates back to just weeks after its inception, when its Founders boldly marched in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage Parade — the only Black women’s organization to do so.

The power-packed 2025 convention week will feature a series of meaningful sessions and events that speak to our sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS SISTERHOOD

Golf Tournament

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

9:00 am

University of Maryland Golf Course

3800 Golf Course Road, College Park, MD 20742

Helen Webb Harris, a pioneering educator, advocate, and sports leader, will be recognized

at Deltas on the Fairway National Golf Tournament, which is the kickoff to the

57th National Convention. This tribute celebrates Harris’ profound contributions to

education, community service, and golf.

SCHOLARSHIP

Award Presentation at Public Meeting

Thursday, July 10, 2025

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Halls D&E

The 2025 recipient of The Dr. Thelma T. Daley Distinguished Professor Endowed Chair will be announced at this meeting. Since 1977, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Distinguished Professor Endowed Chair Award—affectionately known as DPEC—has been awarded to a

Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to provide research support for a distinguished professor in residence. Now named in honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s 16th National President, Dr. Thelma T. Daley, who established the award, DPEC has provided over $2 million to more than 20 institutions. The award supports the research agendas of African American faculty whose work enhances the quality of life for African American families and communities.

